In Pic: J-hope

After Jin, it was BTS member J-hope who was finally released from the military, and it took him no time to return to the spotlight. J-hope participated in South Korea's latest baseball match, throwing the ceremonial pitch at the second game between the Kia Tigers and Samsung Lions. This was his first public appearance after being discharged from military service.

But do you know what caught our eyes? While we were mesmerized by J-hope at his first public appearance, it was his subtle shout-out to BTS that made our hearts melt like butter on a sunny day. He gave a shout-out to BTS and ARMY by wearing a purple glove, and of course, his first appearance had to drive ARMY crazy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

Fans react to the viral clip

As soon as the video came out, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, "I still can't believe he's back (crying emoji)." Another commented, "My sun, thank you, you bring us happiness, especially to my family. I can't thank you enough." Another fan wrote, "HOSEOK IS GOOD AT EVERYTHING, LITERALLY EVERYTHINGGGGG! J-hope AT KOREA SERIES 2024, J-hope X KIA TIGERS." One comment read, "Can someone be so perfect? Oh yes! Ho-Seok, see him here!"

J-hope on returning from the Military

After being discharged from the military, J-hope thanked his fans and the reporters during a media interaction. He said, “I have to say a word of thanks. Firstly, thank you so much. I was discharged from the military in good health. Thank you, really. I want to thank all the reporters who came this long way. And I was able to finish my service well and in good health thanks to the fans.”

BTS’ J-hope shares first post on Instagram after military discharge

J-hope took to Instagram and shared his first post after his military discharge. The K-pop idol received a grand surprise with balloons and flowers. He also posted pictures of his time at the military base with fellow soldiers and even got emotional reminiscing about his journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

BTS’ J-hope was greeted by Jin at his military base

J-hope was greeted by Jin, approximately 100 enthusiastic fans, and a throng of reporters at a military base in Wonju, located in Gangwon province.

The remaining four members of BTS began their military service in December 2023, with the group expected to regroup in 2025 once all have completed their obligations.

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.