BTS J-hope received a special gift from NBA star Luka Doncic, who gifted the K-pop idol an unreleased Jordan “Barely Green” that is set to be released this April 8, 2025

BTS J-hope Pic/X

Listen to this article BTS J-hope attends NBA Lakers Vs Warriors game in LA, receives special gift from Luka Doncic x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope, who is in Los Angeles for his solo tour Hope on the Stage, surprised everyone by attending the NBA Lakers Vs Warriors game. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, J-hope can be seen holding the yellow Lakers jersey with his name written on it. He also received a special gift from NBA star Luka Doncic, who gifted the K-pop idol an unreleased Jordan “Barely Green” that is set to be released this April 8, 2025. Watch the videos below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka with a gift for J-Hope 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dqd18fc1AU — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2025

J-hope was all smiles as he appeared on the screen. For the game, he wore a printed tracksuit with a white vest. He accessorised his look with white sneakers and a pair of glasses. Hobi was the star attraction at the match, which was also attended by David Beckham.

J-hope on reuniting with BTS members

J-hope, who was discharged from the military in October last year, shared that he is indeed looking forward to being with his members under the same roof once again. He was asked about what he thinks the day BTS reunites as one band after completing their military enlistment, to which the Mona Lisa hitmaker replied, “It’ll be hard to believe, as it’s been so long. Our last activities were in 2022, so three or four years will have passed by the time we reunite. It seems like the fans are eagerly waiting. I am wondering what the energy will be like once we’re back together. What will be different is that we will each have had solo experiences before coming back together as a team. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

About BTS J-hope’s solo tour

The Hope on the Stage tour marks a significant moment in the BTS member’s career as he resumed his professional life following mandatory military enlistment. J-Hope is the second member of BTS to return after his military service, with Jin, the eldest member of the group, returned in June 2024. The group, who performed their final concert together in 2022 at the "Yet to Come" event in Busan, South Korea, is expected to reunite as a full group later this year once all members have completed their service.