South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope is gearing up for the release of his episode on the variety show I Live Alone by MBC Entertainment. After he was introduced as one of the guests, glimpses of his time being home alone in Los Angeles surfaced on social media. The K-pop idol can be seen peeling a fruit, doing the dishes, and indulging in an intense workout session.

BTS J-hope on living alone in LA

J-hope, who was in the US recently, said in a statement, "I came to LA to work on an important single," and "It was one of the plans I had been thinking about since before I was discharged from the military.” He later introduces his abode saying, "the house where I stay while working on music in LA." He added, "I'm trying to continue my exercise routine after my military discharge.” The episode will be out on February 28.

BTS J-hope’s new single Sweet Dreams

BTS’ music agency BigHit recently announced J-hope’s new single Sweet Dreams with Miguel. A statement shared on Weverse read, “The R&B pop track is a heartfelt serenade that expresses the genuine desire to boldly love and be loved. Grammy-award-winning artist Miguel lends his soulful vocals to the song. We hope you enjoy Sweet Dreams as J-hope and Miguel gently deliver this dreamy, sweet melody of love.”

Sweet Dreams will premiere live during J-hope’s Hope on the Stage concert in Seoul. The date for its release is March 7 at 2 PM.

BTS’ J-hope’s first-ever solo world tour

J-hope is officially set to embark on his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage. The rapper will travel to 15 cities, including six in North America, marking the first time he steps into the spotlight as a solo artist in his career. The tour will kick off with three nights in Seoul, followed by a highly anticipated North American leg. J-hope, whose birth name is Hoseok Jung, will begin his US performances on March 13 with two nights at New York's Barclays Center.

Afterward, he will travel to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland before concluding the North American portion of the tour at LA's BMO Stadium. The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore, with more cities to be announced later.