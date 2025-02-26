BTS Jin, who is the brand ambassador for the luxury label shared a set of stunning pictures on Instagram, which caught the attention of his bandmate J-hope

BTS' Jin and J-hope Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Check out BTS’ J-hope’s cute comments on Jin’s photos from Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week 2025 x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin marked his presence at the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week 2025. The K-pop idol, who is the brand ambassador for the luxury label shared a set of stunning pictures on Instagram, which caught the attention of his bandmate J-hope. The Neuron hitmaker left a bunch of cute comments on Jin’s posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

BTS J-hope’s comments on Jin’s posts

Jin took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from his time at the Gucci show in Milan. The worldwide handsome wore a custom Gucci outfit with a striped shirt, black tie, leather jacket, and black trousers. He accessorized his look with an ear cuff and diamond stud. J-hope wrote in the comments, “Is being handsome everything? It is everything.”

BTS Jin speaks about his bond with other members

Speaking about treating his members with respect and maintaining sheer professionalism, Jin shared, “I think to be respectful, we need to recognize that we’re not friends, we’re partners who work together. Among friends, when you get mad at each other, sometimes you won’t help each other because you are mad. But here it’s that kind of concept. Basically, we’re working together, so I think the most important thing is to have an attitude that even if there’s a situation where our feelings get hurt, we still have to work together professionally.”

BTS J-hope and Jin’s military service

J-hope was discharged from his mandatory military service in October 2024, after completing an 18-month commitment. He was greeted by Jin, who was discharged in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary.

The other members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook began their military service in December 2023, with the group expected to regroup in 2025 once all have completed their obligations. Suga was enlisted in September 2023.

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.