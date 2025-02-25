BTS' Jin wore a custom Gucci outfit with a striped shirt, black tie, leather jacket, and black trousers. He accessorized his look with an ear cuff and diamond stud

BTS Jin at Milan Fashion Week 2025 Pic/X

Listen to this article BTS’ Jin arrives at Milan Fashion Week 2025 to attend Gucci’s Fall/Winter show - watch video x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin arrived at the Milan Fashion Week 2025 to attend Gucci’s Fall/Winter show. The K-pop idol hopped on board as the luxury label’s brand ambassador in 2024 after his military discharge. He earlier made waves at the Paris Fashion Week and has now returned to the couture scene with yet another stylish look. Watch the video below.

BTS ARMY can’t keep calm with Jin’s arrival

The BTS ARMY gathered outside the fashion show’s premises kept chanting Jin’s name as he waved at them. Jin wore a custom Gucci outfit with a striped shirt, black tie, leather jacket, and black trousers. He accessorized his look with an ear cuff and diamond stud.

During the Gucci show in Paris, Jin was seated next to Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson. Interestingly, her partner and Coldplay star Chris Martin worked with Jin on the song Astronaut.

BTS’ Jin makes Gucci’s brand site crash

After Jin was announced as the global face last year, Gucci received unusual traffic online, leading to its Japanese website temporarily crashing. The BTS star, who has joined Alia Bhatt, Dakota Johnson, Hanni, Lee Jung Jae, Park Gyu Young, and Jay Park as the brand’s face, shared that "it is meaningful and thrilling to be a part of such a house."

BTS' Jin’s life after the military

Jin was discharged from the military in June 2024, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary. He conducted a meet and greet with fans, collaborated with luxury brands, and also became the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he discussed his new album Happy and even performed the song ‘Running Wild’ which marked his solo debut on the chat show.

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.