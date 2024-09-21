BTS' Jin looked dapper in a brown outfit for the Gucci show, wearing a brown and black tie-dye jumper with matching brown pants. He finished the look with a black belt

BTS' Jin Pic/X

Listen to this article BTS’ Jin reveals he got emotional seeing ARMY at Gucci show: ‘Long time since I've been nervous’ x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin, who attended the Gucci showcase at the Milan Fashion Week 2024, hopped on Weverse for a live session with his fans to share his experience at the prestigious event that saw the who’s who from fashion and showbiz. In the pictures surfaced on social media, Jin was seated next to Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson. Interestingly, her partner and Coldplay star Chris Martin worked with Jin on the song ‘Astronaut’.

ADVERTISEMENT

BTS’ Jin got emotional seeing ARMY at Gucci show

Jin looked dapper in a brown outfit for the Gucci show, wearing a brown and black tie-dye jumper with matching brown pants. He finished the look with a black belt. The ARMY that had gathered outside were seen chanting his name ‘Kim Seok-jin’ as he obliged to stop by and greet them.

Jin said, “I'm a superstar. I went to a Gucci show. You guys came and I became a superstar, so I went to the Gucci show as an ambassador. It was fun. A lot of fans, ARMY, came. I got emotional in the car. It's been a long time since I've been nervous. Thanks to the fans' support, many people looked at me and were surprised. They said, "It's BTS!" ARMY, those who are here, thank you for supporting me.”

[Jin weverse] 240921.

🐹I will go to Gucci show again next time.

Can I say it like this?

I went to the Gucci show.

A lot of fans, ARMY, came. I got emotional in the car. It's been a long time since I've been nervous. Thanks to the fans' support, many people looked at me in… pic.twitter.com/Akh9LaxYwJ — star_jin (@nightstar1201) September 21, 2024

BTS’ Jin didn’t know anyone at the Gucci after-party

A lot of fans wrote on social media how Jin was an introvert and must’ve had a difficult time in a social convention all by himself. The K-pop idol said, “I've been to an after-party. I went there wondering what kind of place it was. I don't know anyone. I sat down and drank champagne for about half an hour. I talked to the company staff. They're all pretty! The president of Gucci Korea took good care of me. I came back after a while. You all know the atmosphere. It was fun. I don't like a party. But I enjoyed it well.”

Jin was the first one to get discharged from mandatory military service in June. The occasion was even more special as it coincided with the group’s 11th debut anniversary. Jin signed up in December 2022 and was out by June 2025. Upon his discharge, Jin hugged 1000 lucky fans as a part of his meet and greet session. It was the biggest highlight of the FESTA celebrations.