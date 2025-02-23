BTS' J-hope met Squid Game actor Lee Jung-Jae after his performance at the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes charity event at La Defense Arena in France, check out their cute interaction

South Korean boy band BTS’ agency BigHit shared a new video on YouTube documenting J-hope’s time at the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes charity event at La Defense Arena in France. The Neuron hitmaker was the first Korean male solo artist to perform at the gala. The video shows J-hope rehearsing for the prestigious event, interacting with the First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, and running into Squid Game actor Lee Jung-Jae.

BTS’ J-hope meets Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae

After J-hope’s performance, he met Lee Jung-Jae, who tells him, “I heard that your rehearsal was great too,” to which the former replied, “I always do my best.” Lee then tells him, “You’re different,” which leaves J-hope flattered. The K-pop idol then says, “I love Squid Game too’, which gets the cutest reaction from Lee. “I really enjoyed it,” adds the BTS rapper. Watch the clip below.

About Squid Game Season 2

After winning the deadly games at the end of Season 1, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is back--this time with a mission. Armed with the horrifying knowledge of what the games are truly about, he aims to convince other players to opt out and end the deadly competition once and for all, while also trying to save their lives. The story takes place three years after Gi-hun won.

Returning cast members include Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo. The new season also introduces a star-studded cast with Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and others joining the series. The hit Korean drama is set to return on June 27 this year while wrapping up the intense survival series with its third and final season.

BTS’ J-hope’s first-ever solo world tour

J-hope is officially set to embark on his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage. The rapper will travel to 15 cities, including six in North America, marking the first time he steps into the spotlight as a solo artist in his career. The tour will kick off with three nights in Seoul, followed by a highly anticipated North American leg. J-hope, whose birth name is Hoseok Jung, will begin his US performances on March 13 with two nights at New York's Barclays Center.