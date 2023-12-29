As the year 2023 comes to a close, J-hope, real name Jung Hoseok, shared a dump on Instagram which was a mix of throwback photos and videos.

Jung Hoseok shared a dump of photos and videos from 2023

BTS member J-hope is currently serving in the South Korean military, after enlisting in April 2023. He was the second BTS member to enlist, after eldest member Jin.

Despite not living the life of K-pop idol currently, J-hope occasionally logs in social media to connect with his fans, the ARMY, and BTS members. He shares some precious photos and videos, giving fans, who are waiting for BTS to return from the military, something to live by.

As the year 2023 comes to a close, J-hope, real name Jung Hoseok, shared a dump on Instagram which was a mix of throwback photos and videos. He shared a photo of himself in front of a Christmas tree. One selfie showed him with a full hair, before he had shaved it for the military. He also shared on moment of tranquility from a museum visit.

The rapper and dancer can be seen posing on the sets of his song 'On The Street', for which he had collaborated with American rapper J Cole. He also shared a photo of fellow BTS member Park Jimin's solo album Face.

In the next slide, Jimin can be seen giving Hoseok a buzz cut, before he left for the military. Jimin is heard asking, "Hyungnim, how does it feel?" J-hope replies, "Hmm… how do you think it feels? My hair’s all in my mouth right now." Jimin quickly gives up on trying to shave Hobi's hair, "Alright, I'll leave it to the hairstylist now." A laughing J-hope says, "Wait, don't I look like maenggu?" Maennggu is the Korean name of the character Bo-chan from Crayon Shin-chan, a Japanese manga series.

Fans have been excitedly reacting and resharing photos and videos from Hobi's post.

Jimin, RM, Jungkook and V, the last four BTS members - after Suga, Jin and J-hope - enlisted in the military earlier this month. RM, real name Kim Namjoon and V (Kim Taehyung), enlisted together, while Jimin and Jungkook entered the next day. Hoseok attended the entrance ceremonies on both days, seeing off his fellow BTS members as they begin their 18 months of military service as well. While Jin will complete his service by June 2024, Hoseok is expected to return by October 2024.