Holiday songs by BTS to get you into the Christmas and New Year mood

BTS members always find a way to make their fans happy in some way or the other. Christmas being a major holiday celebrated all over the world, the seven members of BTS have often found ways to musically contribute to the celebrations. From special remixes of Dynamite and Butter to covers of famous Christmas songs, here's how BTS members have made the holiday season special with their music.

1. Christmas Carol Medley

In 2019, the seven band members performed a Christmas Carol Medley at the SBS Gayo Daejeon_Music Festival. Dressed in black and white, they had a whole narrative going where they appear in a little girl's dream and make her wishes come true. While Jungkook guides the girl from one stage to another, the other six pair up in twos to sings different Christmas carols, from Jingle Bell Rock to Santa Claus is Comin' to Town. They ended the performance with a Korean version of Silent Night.

2. Disney Holiday Singalong

All seven BTS members came together for this Disney Holiday Singalong, performing Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town. RM, emulating the voice of Santa Claus, says, "Hey, kids what do you wish for this year? Well, this year, it's BTS." Don't we want BTS every year as our Christmas gift?

3. Dynamite Holiday remix

Dynamite, BTS' biggest global hit so far, got as many as 10 remix versions. One of them was a special Holiday remix, performed with a music video featuring the Christmas tree and festive decor. The members got selfie sticks to film themselves up close. This was filmed at a time when Min Yoongi had taken a break for his shoulder surgery.

4. SBS Gayo Daejon medley

Another Christmas special they shot sans Yoongi was for the 2020 SBS Gayo Daejon in Daegu. They performed a medley of Life Goes On and Dynamite in a snow-filled setting, with Yoongi being represented by a Snowman.

5. Christmas Love by Jimin

In this solo song, Jimin offered a heartfelt Christmas gift to fans three years ago. This song reflects on his love for snowfall and childhood winters. It's a touching addition to your holiday music collection.

6. Christmas Tree by V

Christmas Tree was written for the soundtrack of the K-drama Our Beloved Summer, starring V's close friend Choi Wooshik. Christmas Tree by V (Kim Taehyung_ was made public on 24 December 2021 with its release. V released Christmas Tree as an original soundtrack (OST) for the K-drama and the song instantly became a hit.

7. It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas - V's cover

A year ago, V gifted fans a cover of the classic It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas in his soulful voice. A jazz music fan himself, V won hearts with his rendition of this song recorded by Bing Crosby way back in 1951, which is widely played during this time of the year. He shot the video at home and also included his pet dog Yeontan in it.