Grab your tissues! Jimin's Closer Than This flashbacks through BTS' emotional moments with ARMY

Jimin`s newest project is a heartfelt fan song that encapsulates his genuine feelings The music video of the song shows Jimin reminiscing their special moments with ARMY The video has made fans emotional, who have been sharing their favourite moments from it

BTS member Park Jimin, who enlisted in the South Korean military earlier this month, has left behind a love letter for their fans, the ARMY. A song called Closer Than This has been released by the label on Friday. It is a love letter from Jimin to fans, who are heartbroken that all the BTS members are serving in the military currently. The members will regroup only in 2025, when all of them have completed their mandatory service.

Announcing the song on Weverse, their label BigHit Music wrote that the company is “excited to announce the release of BTS member Jimin’s digital single, ‘Closer Than This." According to the company, the 28-year-old K-pop star’s newest project is a “heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin’s genuine feelings for ARMY.”

“As we approach the final days of 2023, we hope that ‘Closer Than This,’ with its lyrics conveying Jimin’s love and affection for his fans, will bring you hope and warmth,” BigHit concluded its message.

The music video of the song shows Jimin reminiscing their special moments with ARMY - right from their debut days to clips from their concerts. "Letting go of your hand, but it is only a small comma in our story," Jimin sings as he refers to the time BTS will be away from fans, unable to meet them or perform.

The video has surely made fans emotional, who have been sharing their favourite moments from the MV.

The song comes just a few weeks after it was confirmed that Jimin and three of his bandmates - V, Jungkook and RM - had started the process of enlisting in the South Korean army, and have since begun serving. Jin, Suga and J-Hope had already previously begun their service. All able-bodied men are obligated to complete about two years of service by South Korean law.