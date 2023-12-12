Jungkook and Jimin, the last of the seven BTS members, enlisted in the South Korean military on Tuesday

BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook began their mandatory military service on Tuesday. A day after members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung entered the military, the last two of the Bangtan Boys were seen enlisting. Older members Suga aka Min Yoongi and J-hope (real name Jung Hoseok) were present to send off the Jungkook and Jimin.

J-hope, who had enlisted in the military earlier this year, also shared photos from yesterday's gathering, when all seven BTS members came together to see off RM and V. He shared some snapshots from Tuesday where Jimin and Jungkook can be seen with their newly shaved heads, right before entering military training.

"Time will fly," wrote J-hope as he shared the photos. Each member has to complete 18 months minimum in the military, during which they will have to lead a very different life from what they are used to as K-pop idols, staying away from their band members, fans and family.

A day before leaving, both Jungkook and Jimin came live on Weverse to say goodbye to fans. Jimin does not particularly go live often, so when he does, it's a big moment. ARMYs were also all waiting for the BTS member to reveal his new hairdo. Jimin hopped on the live wearing a black sweatshirt, which he paired with a black beanie.

Jimin even talked about his day and how it felt seeing Namjoon and Kim Taehyung off. "I saw Namjoon Hyung and Taehyung enlisting; they went in smiling! They said they'd go and come back healthy! I didn't cry, hahaha. I miss them lots too, but if we go and come back quickly, the time of us getting back together will come sooner."

Jungkook, the king of Weverse lives, did a rather short one the night before he left. He sported a solemn look, which he paired with a grey sweatshirt and a matching cap. Jungkook started by asking if ARMYs have been safe and healthy. The BTS member then became candid and revealed, "Now that it’s the day before, my heart and mind feel a bit iffy. but I need to sleep tonight so I can concentrate tomorrow and stuff too."

BTS Jungkook insisted on comforting ARMYs. "I'll go and come back well or safely." He continued, "Everyone, thank you so much for all of you always cheering for us and supporting us on until now when we're enlisting. Please be and stay healthy and happy."The Golden Maknae appeared to be holding back tears as he spoke to ARMYs about this subject.