Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News

BTS' J-hope on showering naked in front of other men during military service: ‘This is a celebrity’s body’

Updated on: 24 March,2025 09:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

BTS member J-hope spoke about his life as a soldier in the military, including the dilemma he faced while showering in front of other men upon his enlistment

BTS J-hope Pic/Instagram

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope, who was discharged from the military in October 2024, sat down for a conversation on Jung Jae-hyung's talk show YooJungJaeHyung which premiered on YouTube. During their candid rendezvous, the K-pop idol spoke about his life as a soldier, including the dilemma he faced while showering in front of other men upon his enlistment. 


BTS J-hope on showering in the military 


When Jung asked Hobi, “How did you bathe?” He answered, “We all did it together. As soon as I entered the training center, I immediately thought, ‘How am I supposed to shower here?’. I thought, ‘Just be bold about it’. ‘Oh, you’re all going to get a look at a celebrity’s body today’. So that’s why I ended up completely exposed. To avoid feeling embarrassed. I didn’t worry about it and decided I should be confident instead.”


 
 
 
 
 
He added, “About a month before discharge all sorts of thoughts began to fill my head, back then it was just.. ‘When will time pass?’ ‘When will I finally be discharged?’. As I had about a month left I slowly started to feel scared. It was the first time having such a long break. I worried, ‘Will I be able to adjust back?’ ‘How can I overcome this quickly?’. So I thought… ‘Let me just immerse myself in the culture I love’. So right after discharge I quickly decided what to do, got prepared, and immediately went to the US.”

About BTS J-hope’s solo tour 

J-hope is currently in the US for his solo tour Hope on the Stage. He will conclude the North American leg at LA's BMO Stadium. The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore, with more cities to be announced later. 

The Hope on the Stage tour marks a significant moment in the BTS member’s career as he resumed his professional life following mandatory military enlistment. J-Hope is the second member of BTS to return after his military service, with Jin, the eldest member of the group who returned in June 2024. The group, who performed their final concert together in 2022 at the "Yet to Come" event in Busan, South Korea, is expected to reunite as a full group later this year once all members have completed their service.

