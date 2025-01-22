Breaking News
Updated on: 22 January,2025 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Going by the barrage of videos that surfaced on social media, BTS' J-hope can be seen sitting in the front row with other eminent personalities such as Adrien Brody, Travis Scott, and AP Dhillon

BTS' J-hope Pics/Instagram

South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope attended the star-studded Louis Vuitton show during the Paris Fashion Week 2025. Going by the barrage of videos that surfaced on social media, the K-pop idol can be seen sitting in the front row with other eminent personalities such as Adrien Brody, Travis Scott, and AP Dhillon. His song “LV Bag” with Don Toliver was also played at the end of the show. Watch the video below.





BTS’ J-hope at Louis Vuitton fashion show

J-hope sported a stunning ensemble for the fashion event comprising a black t-shirt, baggy jeans, and a jacket. He completed the look with a gorgeous bag and a cute hat. LV creative director and singer Pharrell Williams revealed his collection with Nigo, the designer of HUMAN MADE. Earlier, in a video for the brand’s Instagram handle, J-hope said, “I am so excited to be in Paris and looking so much forward to Paris show today.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

Another video shows the crowd going wild upon J-hope’s arrival for the show. He stops, waves back, and blows a kiss.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

For those unversed, the fashion label Louis Vuitton announced J-hope as its brand ambassador in 2023. “He is beloved by fans across the world for his upbeat energy, precise choreography, and creative musical direction. With a positive on-and-off-stage presence, J-Hope continues to push artistic boundaries and inspire international audiences,” the fashion house said in a statement. 

BTS’ J-hope’s first-ever solo world tour

J-hope is officially set to embark on his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage. The rapper will travel to 15 cities, including six in North America, marking the first time he steps into the spotlight as a solo artist in his career. The tour will kick off with three nights in Seoul, followed by a highly anticipated North American leg. J-hope, whose birth name is Hoseok Jung, will begin his US performances on March 13 with two nights at New York's Barclays Center.

Afterward, he will travel to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland before concluding the North American portion of the tour at LA's BMO Stadium. The Los Angeles stop is expected to be a historic event, as it will mark the first time a Korean solo artist has headlined a US stadium. The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore, with more cities to be announced later.

BTS J-hope pharrell williams paris Kpop Korean Entertainment

