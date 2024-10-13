BTS star Jimin's birth city of Busan in South Korea celebrated his 29th birthday with a firework show over the bridge in the country

BTS member Park Jimin turned 29 today. Born in 1995, Jimin is adored by thousands of fans from across the globe. Jimin is one of the lead vocalists and main dancers of the South Korean boy band BTS. His performances are often noted for their elegance, precision, and emotion. In addition to his work with BTS, Jimin has released solo tracks such as 'Lie' (from the 2016 album Wings), 'Serendipity' (from Love Yourself series), and 'Filter' (from Map of the Soul: 7 in 2020). In 2023, he also made his official solo debut with his album FACE and the title track "Like Crazy," which charted internationally.

As the clock struck midnight of October 13, fireworks were seen in Busan, the birth city of the BTS singer.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the local authorities in Busan are also expecting a surge in visitors to the town, especially to Jimin's father's cafe, ZMILLENIAL (changed from Magnate). It is a popular spot among fans of the artist to celebrate his birthday. They have enhanced security arrangements in the city in anticipation of increased visitors as the birthday falls on the weekend. Over the last couple of days, fans were seen leaving gifts and flowers for Jimin outside his father's cafe.

Indian ARMY donates Rs 10,5000 to NGO

Back home, a verified handle of Jimin's fan page announced how they celebrated the day. They raised Rs 10, 500 and donated it to 'Save the children home' NGO for building amenities. They also shared pictures from the celebration with little girls from the home.

