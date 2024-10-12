On the occasion of K-pop sensation BTS Jimin's birthday, let’s take a look at 10 facts you may not know about this K-pop phenomenon

If you think of K-pop royalty, you inevitably think of Jimin - the guy who can make your heart skip several beats with his smooth moves. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at 10 facts you may not know about this K-pop phenomenon also known as BTS’s Jimin.

10 interesting facts about the K-pop phenomenon

From dance enthusiast to K-pop sensation

Jimin was just a regular kid attending Busan High School of Arts, where he specialized in modern dance. But, one day, a dance teacher saw something special in him and suggested he try out to become a K-pop sensation. Jimin took that leap of faith and after several rounds of auditions, yes, several, he ended up wowing everyone at Big Hit Entertainment, landing himself a spot.

The birth of Jimin

Now, let's talk about stage names. Before he officially debuted, Jimin had some wild options like Baby J, Baby G, and Young Kid. After much debate, he landed on the name we all know him as.

Jimin’s role models

Jimin's got some pretty cool role models too. Rain, the legendary singer, was a big inspiration for him. It's safe to say that watching Rain's performances set the stage for Jimin's own shows. He's also looked up to Big Bang's Taeyang – and who can blame him? Taeyang's moves are legendary.

Dreams of singing and service

Did you know that Jimin had some other career dreams too? Singing was always a passion, but he once said, "If I was less interested in singing, I would have become a policeman." We shudder to think of a K-pop world without Jimin. However, It's an interesting what-if scenario.

The power of eyeliner

Here's a fun fact – applying eyeliner is Jimin's secret weapon. Without it, he claims he can't dance hip-hop or express himself properly.

A playful arm wrestling defeat

Okay, let's get to the adorable stuff. In an epic showdown, Jimin once lost to Jungkook in an arm-wrestling match. You can bet that's a moment ARMYs cherish.

Debut and solo success

Jimin made his grand entrance in 2013 as the primary dancer of BTS, rocking out on No More Dream. Lie and Serendipity are his solo tracks, and they've sold like hotcakes – fifty million hotcakes, to be precise. Serendipity even broke records as the most-watched solo K-pop song on SoundCloud in just 24 hours. That's some serious ARMY love!

Jimin’s favourite collaborators

He's dabbled in all kinds of exciting collaborations with artists like Steve Aoki and Halsey. He's even made appearances on TV shows like King of Mask Singer and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show.

Culinary indulgences

Now, let's talk food. Jimin's a fan of some mouthwatering dishes like pork, duck, chicken, fruit, and kimchi jjigae.

Fan art that became reality

And here's a gem – fan art that became a reality. There's this fan art of Jimin with moon phases tattooed on his back. It got so popular that Jimin himself got inspired by it and got the actual tattoo. V, another BTS member, was the one who showed it to him. It's incredible how fans can impact their idols' lives in such a creative way.