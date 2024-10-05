In the world of K-pop, both solo acts and groups have submitted their music for various categories, for Grammys 2025, hoping to make their mark on one of the world's biggest stages

As the 2025 Grammy Awards approach, K-pop artists are stepping up to compete for some of the biggest awards. Both solo acts and groups have submitted their music for various categories, hoping to make their mark on one of the world's biggest stages. Here's a quick rundown of the artists and their submissions.

BTS Jungkook, RM, j-hope, and V lead the charge for Grammys 2025

BTS' Jungkook

BTS member Jungkook is pushing his solo project "Golden," entering it for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. His single "Standing Next To You" is up for some major categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video. He also submitted his collaboration "3D" for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

RM

RM, also from BTS, is putting forward his album "Right Place, Wrong Person" for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. His song "Lost" is competing for Record of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Music Video, showcasing his rap skills mixed with melody.

J-hope

j-hope’s album "Hope On The Street Vol 1" is competing for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. His track "Neutron" is eyeing Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, showing off his versatility as an artist.

Jimin

Jimin has submitted his solo album "Muse" for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. His song "Who" is in the running for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance, thanks to his vocal strength and emotional delivery.

V

V’s song "FRI(END)S" is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance, making waves as he continues to shine in his solo career outside BTS.

Lisa

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is competing with two strong submissions. Her song "New Woman" is aiming for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Meanwhile, her solo track "Rockstar" is submitted for Best Pop Solo Performance.

TWICE

K-pop group TWICE has their album "With YOU-tH" submitted for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Their single "ONE SPARK" is also in the running for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, solidifying their presence on the global stage.