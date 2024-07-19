Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Mumbai: Old banyan tree uprooted in Kandivali amid heavy rains
Maharashtra: New tourism policy to bring in Rs 1L cr investment, create jobs
Mumbai: Four booked for duping investors of Rs 6.57 cr in gold investment scheme
Mumbai: Man held for sodomising 7-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS Jimin channels retro vibes with killer looks in Who music video ARMYs say hello 90s heartthrob

BTS Jimin channels retro vibes with killer looks in 'Who' music video, ARMYs say 'hello 90s heartthrob!'

Updated on: 19 July,2024 09:46 AM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

In the music video, we see Jimin showing off his moves under neon-lit shops and streetlights, sporting a look befitting a rockstar

BTS Jimin

Listen to this article
BTS Jimin channels retro vibes with killer looks in 'Who' music video, ARMYs say 'hello 90s heartthrob!'
x
00:00

BTS' vocalist, Park Jimin, released the music video for his new song, 'Who.' The song is from his upcoming album, Muse. Fans are loving the video and say it has a nostalgic 90s vibe.


About BTS Jimin's 'Who' music video


In the music video, we see Jimin showing off his 'smooth like butter' moves under neon-lit shops and streetlights, sporting a look befitting a rockstar. Jimin looks dashing in a black leather jacket and ripped denims. The video has an electronic pop-rock sound that feels nostalgic yet makes you want to get up and groove!


Take a look at ARMYs reaction:

BTS' Jimin is all set to make an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'

South Korean boy band member Jimin is set to return on  'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ to deliver a special performance on his latest song ‘Who’. Jimmy Fallon took to Instagram and shared a special video for the announcement. 

The clip begins with Fallon holding a soda can with Jimin’s face on it with his laptop screen showing Jimin surrounded by fireworks. He then walks to the rack with Chim Chim plushies and an LED with ‘Who’ which starts flickering. 

The video’s caption revealed that Jimin’s performance will be aired on Monday, July 22, at 11:35/10:35c on NBC. 

Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some downtime to recharge.

Besides that, Jimin and Jungkook are gearing up to showcase their adventures in a brand-new travel reality series titled 'Are You Sure?!'. Produced exclusively for Disney+, the series promises an intimate look at the duo's travels across three diverse locations. 

Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, 'Are You Sure?!' is set to premiere on August 8, offering fans a glimpse into the personal journeys of these beloved K-pop idols. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BTS Jimin Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK