BTS Jimin

BTS' vocalist, Park Jimin, released the music video for his new song, 'Who.' The song is from his upcoming album, Muse. Fans are loving the video and say it has a nostalgic 90s vibe.

About BTS Jimin's 'Who' music video

In the music video, we see Jimin showing off his 'smooth like butter' moves under neon-lit shops and streetlights, sporting a look befitting a rockstar. Jimin looks dashing in a black leather jacket and ripped denims. The video has an electronic pop-rock sound that feels nostalgic yet makes you want to get up and groove!

BTS' Jimin is all set to make an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'

South Korean boy band member Jimin is set to return on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ to deliver a special performance on his latest song ‘Who’. Jimmy Fallon took to Instagram and shared a special video for the announcement.

The clip begins with Fallon holding a soda can with Jimin’s face on it with his laptop screen showing Jimin surrounded by fireworks. He then walks to the rack with Chim Chim plushies and an LED with ‘Who’ which starts flickering.

The video’s caption revealed that Jimin’s performance will be aired on Monday, July 22, at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.

Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some downtime to recharge.

Besides that, Jimin and Jungkook are gearing up to showcase their adventures in a brand-new travel reality series titled 'Are You Sure?!'. Produced exclusively for Disney+, the series promises an intimate look at the duo's travels across three diverse locations.

Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, 'Are You Sure?!' is set to premiere on August 8, offering fans a glimpse into the personal journeys of these beloved K-pop idols.