BTS Jimin breaks the internet as he goes blonde once again see pics

BTS Jimin breaks the internet as he goes blonde once again - see pics

Updated on: 05 September,2025 11:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BTS member Jimin has gone blonde once again after dying his hair. His new look months after his discharge from the military. The new look has set the internet ablaze with ARMYs pouring in their excitement

BTS Jimin breaks the internet as he goes blonde once again - see pics

BTS Jimin

BTS Jimin breaks the internet as he goes blonde once again - see pics
BTS Jimin has once again turned blonde, and that's what grabbed the eyeballs of the fans on September 5. Notably, he flaunted his new look just days after the K-pop idol got himself involved in a dating controversy with actress Lee Da-Eun. Park Jimin completed his mandatory military training in June this year and ever since he has been busy working on BTS' comeback album, which is scheduled to drop in the spring of 2026. 

Jimin flaunts a blonde look

Jimin flaunts a blonde look



After enjoying his time with the bandmates during his trip in the US recently, Jimin has now changed his hair colour. His new look is now breaking the internet. On Friday, the internet went after new images of Jimin surfaced, showing the return of his blonde hair. His new look was revealed when YouTuber and influencer mamachichi_style shared new photos of Jimin attending an event. The event was also he attended by BTS leader RM. The two idols were seen sitting at the same table. 


The two images of Jimin quickly got him on the list of worldwide X trends. 'BLONDE JIMIN', 'JIMIN RUBIO' (Blonde Jimin) began trending worldwide. Similarly, topics like 'BLONDE JIMIN IS BACK' also began to flood social media. 

Fans react

Fans flooded the internet with their excitement and reactions to his new look. One fan wrote on X, "Oh my god my baby he is too beautiful in blond he is back I am so happy to see him." Another one shared, "His natural hair is blonde, the first natural blonde in Korea." One user claimed, "jimin is blonde, he’s smiling, he’s wearing his fancy glasses, he’s dressed pretty. we’re so back."

One of the comments read, "im gonna have a heart attack im gonna die im having a heart attack im gonna kill myself jimin is blonde." The caption of a post sharing the pictures read, "Blonde Jimin is back! His visuals keep raising the bar—ARMY is eating good!" One fan screamed, "Blonde Jimin = End of peace, beginning of chaos (and I love it)." Meanwhile, another post read, "blonde jimin is my weakness, he's everything."

