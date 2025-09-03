RM was recently seen at Frieze Seoul 2025 Paradise Art event, alongside V, Blackpink’s Jisoo and Lisa, hosted by DJ Peggy Gou. Fans highlighted his bond with Mini Han, a transgender beauty queen and LGBTQ+ icon

BTS member RM posted a photo dump on Instagram that was full of thought-provoking candid moments, similar to the band leader's demeanor. More than a dozen of the photos he shared were selfies or miscellaneous objects, but a deeper look indicated that his life since leaving the military has been a mixed bag. RM, aka Kim Namjoon, recently returned to South Korea after spending over two months in the United States with his entire group to work on BTS 's comeback album next year.

BTS member RM posted a photo dump on Instagram that was full of thought-provoking candid moments, similar to the band leader's demeanor. More than a dozen of the photos he shared were selfies or miscellaneous objects, but a deeper look indicated that his life since leaving the military has been a mixed bag. RM, aka Kim Namjoon, recently returned to South Korea after spending over two months in the United States with his entire group to work on BTS's comeback album next year.

RM drops a photo dump

On September 2, RM posted numerous photographs to Instagram with the comment "Love is coming back." The photos ranged from art installations to cartoons, and from beach shots to gym selfies. The general atmosphere of the clicks was deep, reflecting RM's current mindset.

RM was recently sighted at the Frieze Seoul 2025 Paradise Art event, where he interacted with various attendees. In addition to other celebrities, his fellow BTS member V, Blackpink's Jisoo, and Lisa attended the event. It was hosted by Peggy Gou, a South Korean DJ.

Fans were particularly enthralled by his video with Mini Han and their strong relationship. Han is well-known among South Korea's LGBTQ+ population. In 2010, she became the first Korean to win Miss International Queen, a global beauty pageant for transgender people.

The event, which coincided with Jungkook's birthday, featured a special greeting from his friend and bandmate V. On the occasion, he said, "Hello, this is V, today is Jungkook's birthday, so please keep the focus all on him. Thank you."

RM completed his necessary military service and was discharged in June of this year.

BTS gang returns to South Korea

Just recently, the BTS members returned to South Korea after working on their upcoming album in LA for two months. Jin was previously pictured at a TXT concert last weekend, prior to hosting a BIGHIT MUSIC manager's wedding. It was followed by V's appearance at Dodger Stadium to throw a magnificent ceremonial first pitch on August 25 local time, and then his departure for his homeland. Jimin was caught coming alone, accompanied by his manager, who carried a Hello Kitty carry-on bag despite his ongoing relationship conflict with reality TV star and actress Song Da Eun. With the return of RM, SUGA, J-Hope, and Jungkook, all seven members are scheduled to resume work on their spring 2026 comeback album in South Korea.