Do we have the song of summer in the basket? It appears that BTS has returned. The K-pop group appears to have completed production work in the United States, and the seven members formally returned to South Korea on August 28. BTS members RM, SUGA, J-Hope, and Jungkook were photographed by photographers at Incheon International Airport early on Thursday morning. On their return, the four showed their pleasure, thanking the photojournalists who had captured the moments and bowing in thanks. According to reports, the crew will restart their album work once they return home.

Previously, Jin was photographed at a TXT concert last weekend before hosting a BIGHIT MUSIC manager's wedding. It was followed by V's presence at Dodger Stadium to throw a fantastic ceremonial first pitch on August 25 local time, and then his departure to his motherland. Jimin was photographed arriving alone, escorted by his manager, who carried a Hello Kitty carry-on bag amid his continuing dating dispute with reality TV star and actress Song Da Eun. With the return of RM, SUGA, J-Hope, and Jungkook, all seven members are back and are expected to continue working on their spring 2026 comeback album in South Korea.

Dressed casually, the performers were in excellent spirits but did not wait to converse or provide updates; instead, they waved to the photographers. According to sources from RNX TV and Dispatch Korea, the group will start activities with great anticipation for their first post-military comeback. The crew reportedly spent many months in Los Angeles, working with internationally renowned producers and musicians like as Diplo and Charlie Puth, with whom they have previously collaborated.

