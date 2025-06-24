BTS Jimin recently posted a dance video grooving to bandmate J-hope's latest song Killin' It Girl and the latter had the most adorable reaction. J-hop commented on Jimin's video, expressing his surprise

BTS J-hope and Jimin

Listen to this article Watch! BTS Jimin grooves to Killin' It Girl, J-hope’s reaction is unmissable x 00:00

BTS' J-hope has been making headlines and crushing records, and how?! The singer has sent everyone reeling with his latest song, Killin' It Girl. Firsthe sent waves by debuting his hot boy look in the music video. Breaking away from his soft-boy image, J-hope showed off his ripped body and sensual moves, making fans go gaga. Next, the song broke records, garnering millions of views within just hours. The song, which has got all his fans grooving, has now made his fellow BTS member Jimin grooving too.

Jimin grooves to Killin' It Girl

Taking to his Instagram today,y June 24, Jimin surprised his fans by posting an impromptu dance video. He is seen dressed in a casual outfit including an oversized t-shirt and relaxed-fit pants. He also wore a bucket hat. Jimin was seen nailing the steps of Killin’ It Girl in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

Notably, the video comes nearly two weeks after Jimin was discharged from the military on June 12. After the completion of his mandatory service in the military, he was relieved from his duties with his teammate Jungkook. Towards the end of the video, Jimin started laughing while looking at someone behind the camera. In the caption, Jimin simply wrote, “#jhope_killinitgirl #jhope #ji̇mi̇n #jk."

J-hope reacts

Within just minutes of posting, the video quickly went viral, garnering over 7 million views in the first hour. The dance reel also reached J-Hope, the original singer of the song, who made sure to praise Jimin. The 31-year-old BTS rapper and dancer, in the comments, wrote, “What the hell!!!!" followed by two shock face emoticons. He posted another comment where he mentioned a series of fire emojis.

#Jhope’s “Killin' It Girl” debuts at #1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales! j-hope is now the Asian Artist with the Most No. 1 hits on Digital Song Sales in 2025! 💪💥1⃣🇺🇸🎧🎶💰➕🥇🌏👨‍🎤💥1⃣🇺🇸🎧🎶💰✖️2⃣🎶2⃣0⃣2⃣5⃣🔥👑🖤💜#KIG_No40HOT100 #KIG_No1BBDigitalSongSales… pic.twitter.com/GATwH52UgL — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) June 24, 2025

J-Hope released Killin’ It Girl on June 13. The release perfectly coincided with BTS’s 12th anniversary. It also marked the last single in his series of solo songs, which he started releasing in February.

Meanwhile, the group has repeatedly hinted at their plans to return together with a new album and promotions. However, a specific release date has not been confirmed yet. Earlier, BIGHIT MUSIC side-stepped reports of March 2026 comeback plans.