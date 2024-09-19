In the clip surfaced on social media, Jimin tries to fit into a tiny chair but isn’t quite comfortable. He tells Jungkook, "I'm working hard to sculpt my butt so ARMY won't be disappointed"

BTS' Jimin Pic/Facebook

South Korean boy band BTS member Jimin managed to garner headlines for his stint on the last episode of the travel series ‘Are You Sure?!’. From talking about sculpting his butt to unbuttoning his pants to eat barbeque, the finale was indeed brow-raising even for the ARMY as the K-pop ideal made startling statements.

BTS’ Jimin talks about sculpting his butt

In the clip surfaced on social media, Jimin tries to fit into a tiny chair but isn’t quite comfortable. He tells Jungkook, “My butt was unbelievable back in the day. Now it's just believable. I'm working hard to sculpt my butt so ARMY won't be disappointed. I'll be out of this world by the time you see this. Jungkook and I are working hard to get ripped.”

Jimin nd jungkook couldn't fit in the seat and the way they went:



🐥my butt was unbelievable back in the day

🐰what about now

🐥now it's just believable

🐥I'm working hard to sculp my butt so out ARMY won't be disappointed. I'll be out of this world by the time you see this.… pic.twitter.com/bmQ5w6blTe — Carolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ (@mhereonlyforbts) September 19, 2024

BTS’ Jimin unbuttons his pants to eat Korean barbeque

While gorging on some delicious Korean barbeque, Jimin unbuttons his pants after becoming full. “Everything's open right now,” he says, to which Jungkook replies, “Take off your pants and underwear.” Jimin tells the golden maknae, “Loud and repetitive sounds make Jimin feel very nervous.”

🐥: Hey, I was going to unbuckle my pants, but I had already unbuckled them. I'm that full right now. Everything's open right now.

🐰: Then you gotta take them off. Take off your pants and underwear.

🐥: Loud and repetitive sounds make Jimin feel very nervous. 👏🤌 pic.twitter.com/IAD0vikDkr — bts memeories⁷ (@btsmemeories) September 19, 2024

South Korean boy band BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook, who kick-started their travel series in ‘Are You Sure?!’ gave the ARMY an epic finale to remember as it ended on September 19. The duo had filmed for the show before their military enlistment.

About BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s ‘Are You Sure?!’

Produced exclusively for Disney+Hotstar, ‘Are You Sure?!’ promises an intimate look at the Jimin and Jungkook’s travels across three diverse locations. Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, the series spans New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes. The eight-part series was aired every Thursday.

BTS’ Jimin’s military update

Jimin, who released his second album MUSE in July, shared an update from his military life and wrote, “I'm doing well in the military, so don't worry about anything and I hope you take care of your health. (It's summer, so you have to drink a lot of water!!!!) (Don't turn on the air conditioner or fan too hard at night! You have to be careful of the heat!!) Anyway...Haha, I'll get going now!” Jimin was enlisted in November 2023.