BTS' Jin Pic/X

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin finally extended heartfelt greetings for New Year 2025 in a late post. The K-pop idol took to Weverse and posted an unseen picture of himself and penned a note for the ARMY, who longed to hear from him. The photo shows Jin in a Rolling Stone t-shirt with a denim polka dot co-ord set.

BTS’ Jin’s New Year greetings for ARMY

Jin wrote on Weverse, “Hello everyone, this is Jin. Are all of you guys doing well? I was worried about what kind of greeting should I give you guys for New Year's and missed the time so I couldn't visit you guys frequently. I wish you guys a lot of good fortune for the New Year and I hope you have (a year full of) good things and become rich (cutely). Happy New Year you guys.”

BTS’ Jin was the first to be discharged from the military

Jin was discharged from the military in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary. He conducted a meet and greet with fans, collaborated with luxury brands, and also became the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he discussed his new album Happy and even performed the song ‘Running Wild’ which marked his solo debut on the chat show.

When Jin appeared on Since Those Days with Japanese singer, actor, and television personality Masaki Aiba, he spoke about treating his members Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, V, and J-hope with respect and maintaining sheer professionalism. “I think to be respectful, we need to recognize that we’re not friends, we’re partners who work together. Among friends, when you get mad at each other, sometimes you won’t help each other because you are mad. But here it’s that kind of concept. Basically, we’re working together, so I think the most important thing is to have an attitude that even if there’s a situation where our feelings get hurt, we still have to work together professionally.”

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.