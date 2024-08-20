From marking his return post-military with a meet and greet to becoming the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jin, the eldest member of the boy band BTS is unstoppable

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin, who is back from the military is leaving no stone unturned to make up for the lost time on the the professional front. From marking his return with a meet and greet to becoming the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the eldest member of the group is unstoppable.

In addition to his endeavours, the K-pop idol will now be on the September cover issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine in South Korea. In the interaction, Jin discussed his relationship with the ARMY which has stood by his side for over a decade.

He said, "The saying goes that even mountains change in ten years, but it's truly amazing that the love between BTS and ARMY remains unchanged. I believe that this relationship continues because of the unwavering love ARMY has given us over such a long period. I want to take this opportunity to once again express my gratitude and love."

In 2022, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook decided to take some time off as a group and focus on their solo projects. Jin, who is back at the grind, stated, "When I work on solo songs, I usually start from thoughts like, 'This might be fun to try,' or 'This would suit me well.' In a way, I don't necessarily want to make it obvious, but I think I write songs with the mindset of wanting to express those emotions that inevitably show through in some way. I'm not sure if my true feelings come across 100% though. (laughs)"

Jin signed up in December 2022 for his mandatory military service and was out by June 2025. A day after being released, Jin hosted the annual BTS debut anniversary celebration FESTA in Seoul with activities including trying out foods, performances, and dance challenges. He hugged 1000 lucky fans as a part of his meet-and-greet session. It was the biggest highlight of the FESTA celebrations.

Last month, Jin scripted history as he became the first Korean singer to participate as the torchbearer at the Paris Olympics 2024. While speaking to a media outlet, Jin said, “I am so honored to be able to participate in the torch relay. And to the ARMYs, who made it possible for me to bear the torch, I really want to express my sincere gratitude.”