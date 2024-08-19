In a teaser shared by MBC, Jin can be seen meticulously demonstrating his knife skills while cutting conch and cooking them, leaving Chef Lee Yong Bok, a well-known figure in the food arena impressed

South Korean boy band BTS member Kim Seok-jin aka Jin, who completed his mandatory military service in June, is back to the grind, especially on the cooking front. The K-pop idol, who is known for his mukbang show called ‘Eat Jin’ flaunted his culinary skills on the popular variety show ‘Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island’.

In a teaser shared by MBC, Jin can be seen meticulously demonstrating his knife skills while cutting conch and cooking them, leaving Chef Lee Yong Bok, a well-known figure in the food arena impressed. The highlight was how thinly Jin sliced the shellfish. Besides that, he also shows how to slice and eat a sea cucumber. The full episode will air today (August 19).

Last month, Jin scripted history as he became the first Korean singer to participate as the torchbearer at the Paris Olympics 2024.

While speaking to a media outlet, Jin said, “I am so honored to be able to participate in the torch relay. And to the ARMYs, who made it possible for me to bear the torch, I really want to express my sincere gratitude.”

Jin was discharged from his military duties in June. He signed up in December 2022 and was out by June 2025. A day after being released, Jin hosted the annual BTS debut anniversary celebration FESTA in Seoul with activities including trying out foods, performances, and dance challenges. He hugged 1000 lucky fans as a part of his meet-and-greet session. It was the biggest highlight of the FESTA celebrations.

His other group members comprising Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope are currently serving their military duties. During his live session on Weverse, Jin revealed the members’ reaction to him being the first in the group to be enlisted in the military and to get discharged as well.

“The guys kept telling me they were so jealous, and the people from the management team who are always around told me they’d never seen such a genuine look of envy in their eyes. They all had that look on their face, they said. So I didn’t brag about it or anything, I just teased them a lot. It was too good seeing them get all worked up about it. I kept it up for around 30 minutes," he said.