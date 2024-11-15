BTS Jin's new music video Running Wild shows the oldest BTS member with a Nova Scotia Retriever as his constant companion

BTS' Jin with the Retriever in his new MV

We all know that the Golden Retriever is probably the most popular dog breed in the world right now, definitely on social media. But they might soon lose their popularity status to their close cousin, the Nova Scotia Retriever, now that BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin's new music video, Running Wild, is out.

BTS Jin's new music video is out

The music video, which dropped earlier today, shows the oldest BTS member with a Nova Scotia Retriever as his constant companion as he navigates a world on the brink of destruction. But the video is not as macabre as it sounds - the song is upbeat and the presence of the cute dog makes it a happy watch.

Jin as usual is charming BTS ARMY with his worldwide handsome looks, but giving him tough competition in the cuteness quotient is his four-legged companion. The Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever is a medium-sized gundog bred primarily for hunting. It is the smallest of the retrievers, and is often mistaken for a small Golden Retriever.

Watch the video here:

Fans are elated that Jin's solo album Happy is out finally. The wait has been a long one, what with Jin spending 18 months in the South Korean Military. He got discharged in June 2024, and immediately got to work to reconnect with his fans and offer them new music. His first single, 'I'll Be There', was a literal assurance to fans that he is going to be with them forever.

Check out some of the reactions:

running wild is basically a type of song telling us how he spend his last moments with the person he loved and cherished jin was watching a movie and in this movie that person spend his all last moments with his dog 😭😭😭😭

About Jin's new album 'Happy'

Happy, Jin's debut album that is out today features six tracks. The album taps into a blend of musical styles and collaborations. It comes after fans were treated to the pre-release single, 'I'll Be There', on October 25, featuring American artist MAX, a track that has already sparked excitement across ARMY circles. The bi-lingual tune fuses 1960s bubblegum rock and modern dance-pop, with Jin singing, “I swear that I will always sing for you/ Sing for you, oh-oh-oh/ I’ll be there for you."

The K-pop sensation didn’t hold back on collaborations in his EP. The lead track, 'Running Wild', comes with star power, co-produced by Take That’s Gary Barlow. 'Heart on the Window' pairs him with Wendy of Red Velvet for an emotionally charged duet, while 'Until It Reaches You' teams him up with Taka and Toru from Japanese rock band One Ok Rock, adding a rock edge to the mix. Renowned South Korean producers Pdogg and GHSTLOOP have lent their expertise to the album’s production.