BTS Jin

Alo Yoga is ready to expand into Asia, the brand has revealed Jin from BTS as its new global ambassador. Known for his artistic influence, Jin aligns with many of the brand’s values like mindfulness, balance, and self-love, which he plans to share with his fans through this partnership.

BTS' Jin joins Alo Yoga as Global Ambassador, see pics

BTS' Jin said to WWD, “What I really like about Alo Yoga is how they effortlessly combine comfort, style and purpose, while also emphasizing physical and mental well-being, which is something I deeply value. Their approach to mindful movement really resonates with me — it’s not just about what you wear, but how it makes you feel and encourages you to be present. Alo creates pieces that allow me to move freely, whether I’m working out, rehearsing, or just relaxing, and their studio-to-street designs make it easy to transition between different parts of my day.”

Talking about why he chose Alo, he stated, “Alo isn’t just about clothing. As someone who values taking care of both my body and mind, working with a brand that encourages people to move with intention and live with purpose feels really meaningful. It’s a chance for me to connect with a community that believes in living fully, staying grounded and being present — principles I try to live by in my own life and music.”

BTS' Jin debuts as first male Laneige Global Ambassador

In a statement, the BTS star wrote, “I am truly delighted to become a brand ambassador for a brand that is loved by so many people around the world. I am thrilled to start my beauty journey with Laneige, and eager to share what we have in store.”

BTS' Jin on joining Gucci

BTS' Jin was also recently announced as the brand ambassador for Gucci. It was on August 8 when Gucci revealed him as their global face. This news made the ARMY go crazy as they bombarded the site with an overwhelming response, resulting in a site crash. Yes, you heard that right! After Jin was announced as the global face, the system received unusual traffic, leading to Gucci's Japanese website temporarily crashing.

Well, well, when it comes to Jin, an overwhelming response was quite evident. This is not the first time this has happened; a similar situation occurred earlier with FRED. It was reported that after the vocalist was announced as their brand ambassador, the website witnessed an unusual surge in traffic, leading to a temporary crash.