On August 11, BTS’ Jin shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how he prepared to be a torchbearer for the Paris Olympics 2024. The video captures his nervousness before the event and his excitement when he arrives at the location, greeted by cheering fans.

There are particularly adorable moments where the BTS star shows his innocent nervousness about the upcoming torchbearer moment. The K-pop star is seen debating with himself about how to handle the torch, how he should catch it, and what if he drops it. All these moments are so heartwarming! The video concludes with him expressing his gratitude for the unique experience.

At the Paris Olympics 2024, South Korea sent approximately 142 athletes to compete in 21 sports such as badminton, taekwondo, archery, and fencing, among others. The torch relay began in April. The Paris Olympics began on July 26 and will conclude on August 11.

About BTS Jin recently

BTS' Jin was recently announced as the brand ambassador for Gucci. It was on August 8 when Gucci revealed him as their global face. This news made the ARMY go crazy as they bombarded the site with an overwhelming response, resulting in a site crash. Yes, you heard that right! After Jin was announced as the global face, the system received unusual traffic, leading to Gucci's Japanese website temporarily crashing.

Well, well, when it comes to Jin, an overwhelming response was quite evident. This is not the first time this has happened; a similar situation occurred earlier with FRED. It was reported that after the vocalist was announced as their brand ambassador, the website witnessed an unusual surge in traffic, leading to a temporary crash.

As soon as the news of the site crash went viral, BTS ARMY started reacting to it. While some called it the "Jin Impact," others warned sites to brace themselves as this is the new normal.

Jin on joining Gucci

Jin has worn Gucci multiple times, and according to WWD, he calls it "iconic." The BTS star, who has joined Alia Bhatt, Dakota Johnson, Hanni, Lee Jung Jae, Park Gyu Young, and Jay Park as the brand’s face, shared that "it is meaningful and thrilling to be a part of such a house."