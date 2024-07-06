The global superstar seemed to be enjoying himself at the event, much to the joy of ARMYs everywhere

BTS Jin (Pic/@jinslookbook)

Listen to this article BTS Jin wows at family wedding, ARMYs crown him 'Royal Prince Kim Seokjin' x 00:00

New pictures of Jin from BTS appeared online today, reportedly taken at his cousin's wedding. Fans are loving his charm and style. The global superstar, known for his captivating presence, seemed to be enjoying himself at the event, much to the joy of ARMYs everywhere.

BTS Jin wows at a family wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans recently spotted BTS' Jin at his cousin's wedding. Jin, who recently finished his mandatory military service, becoming the first BTS member to do so, looked handsome as ever at the event. Fans were delighted to see him enjoying himself and celebrating with his family.

ARMYs also commented on how lucky Jin's cousin must have felt to have a superstar like Jin at the wedding. They admired Jin's stylish appearance, especially his stunning black suit, white shirt, and black tie combination.

Kim Seokjin was invited to his cousin’s wedding as special guest. He looks so HOT in black suit and that hairstyle - just the act of casually buttoning his jacket looks so handsome 🫠🫠🫠#방탄소년단진 #JIN #BTSJIN #ジン pic.twitter.com/9mYrNeCATU — Seokjinism - THE ASTRONAUT JIN 🧑‍🚀 (Fan Account) (@seokjinism1) July 6, 2024

OMG!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭 KIM SEOKJIN!!



He is looking so good in this outfit!pic.twitter.com/hGepXkH5Tk — JIN FACTS || 🛸 KSJ1 IS COMING SOON || seokjin era (@_LunarWolfJin) July 6, 2024

Seokjin today at his cousin's wedding oh my god pic.twitter.com/1kiic6ATJ8 — 𝙆𝙎𝙅 (@RJSeokjinnie) July 6, 2024

no dna needed that's his nephew 😭 pic.twitter.com/vi8LjpqoVC — seokjin summer (@jinakgay) July 6, 2024

BTS Jin steals Jungkook's shirt

Now it seems like Jin playfully raided Jungkook's wardrobe and flaunted it! After finishing his mandatory military service, the oldest BTS member is back to delight his fans and active on social media. In his latest post, Jin sported a black long-sleeve t-shirt featuring Jungkook's image from BTS's GOLDEN merchandise collection, which Jin humorously claimed he discovered at the company building. He even mimicked Jungkook's pose!