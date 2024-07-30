BTS Jungkook and Jimin's close bond and great chemistry as Busan brothers are evident in the new 'Are You Sure' trailer as they set off on an unplanned adventure

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook have released the trailer for their new travel variety show, Are You Sure?!. The show will take fans on an exciting adventure, exploring places from the busy streets of New York to the peaceful scenes of Jeju and Sapporo. The series starts on August 8 and will air weekly, offering a mix of excitement and calm.

BTS Jungkook and Jimin's Are You Sure trailer is a whirlwind of laughter

On July 29, fans got a first look at BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's eagerly anticipated travel show, Are You Sure?!. The trailer reveals glimpses of their "chaotic" vacation. Nicknamed Jikook, the pair's close bond and great chemistry as Busan brothers are evident as they set off on an unplanned adventure. Seeing Jungkook and Jimin adventuring, gives us a first hand glimpse into their lives. In the trailer, we see them hiking, sailing, and even fishing? This is truly and adventure of a lifetime for the BTS boys.

In the trailer, a store clerk asks Jungkook if he knows BTS. Jungkook shyly responds 'Maybe' and walks away, which amused ARMYs to no end.

About BTS Jungkook and Jimin's Are You Sure show

On July 9, BTS' Jimin and Jungkook thrilled fans with news about their upcoming project, "Are You Sure?!", and a countdown to its release. They announced exclusive merchandise and a photobook that will come out with their travel-themed show.

The official calendar teaser, released at midnight KST, outlined the schedule for various reveals leading up to the project's launch. A launch trailer is set to drop on July 11, with more teasers and trailers to follow on July 14 IST. The first two episodes of "Are You Sure?!" will premiere on August 8 exclusively on Disney+. This show will give BTS fans a closer look at Jimin and Jungkook's adventures, likely showcasing moments from their travels and personal insights.

Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, 'Are You Sure?!' is set to premiere on August 8, offering fans a glimpse into the personal journeys of these beloved K-pop idols.

The series will span across New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes.

Known collectively as ARMY, BTS's fanbase eagerly anticipates behind-the-scenes moments and candid interactions as the pair navigate bustling cities and tranquil getaways.

The eight-part series will air new episodes every Thursday, culminating on September 19. It aims to capture the essence of travel, offering viewers a unique perspective on the cultural and scenic beauty of each destination.

For BTS, renowned for their global influence and musical prowess, 'Are You Sure?!' represents a new chapter in their journey to connect with fans worldwide.