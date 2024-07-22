Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's 'Are You Sure?!' is set to premiere on August 8

Stills from 'Are You Sure?!' teaser trailer

Bangtan TV unveiled the teaser trailer of BTS stars Jimin and Jungkook’s new adventure series 'Are You Sure?!'. Produced exclusively for Disney+, the series promises an intimate look at the duo's travels across three diverse locations.

The 1-minute clip features the two indulging in several activities such as riding a boat, cooking, and relishing meals. One can relate when Jimin says, “This is what I call youth.”

The two even build their version of a snowman, go kayaking, ride a bike, and dance in the rain. Check out the video below.

Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, 'Are You Sure?!' is set to premiere on August 8, offering fans a glimpse into the personal journeys of these beloved K-pop idols.

The series will span across New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes.

Known collectively as ARMY, BTS's fanbase eagerly anticipates behind-the-scenes moments and candid interactions as the pair navigate bustling cities and tranquil getaways.

The eight-part series will air new episodes every Thursday, culminating on September 19. It aims to capture the essence of travel, offering viewers a unique perspective on the cultural and scenic beauty of each destination.

For BTS, renowned for their global influence and musical prowess, 'Are You Sure?!' represents a new chapter in their journey to connect with fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, Jimin is out with his second album MUSE. The album comprises seven tracks - Rebirth (Intro), Slow Dance, Closer Than This, Interlude: Showtime, Be Mine, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, and Who.

Jungkook, on the other hand, announced a new piece of content titled 'I Am Still'. Without revealing much details it was said that the project would be released in cinemas soon.

Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the military in November last year. The group has been on a hiatus since June 2022 with the members carrying on individual activities until their reunion, which is expected in 2025.

Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some downtime to recharge.