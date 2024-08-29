Breaking News
Jungkook takes over Seoul! Massive advertisements on display ahead of BTS singer’s birthday

Updated on: 29 August,2024 09:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

In the pictures and videos that surfaced on social media, BTS member Jungkook’s birthday advertisements have been playing at the Incheon airport, and on billboards across Seoul

Jungkook takes over Seoul! Massive advertisements on display ahead of BTS singer’s birthday

BTS Jungkook Pic/Instagram

South Korean boy band BTS’ youngest member Jungkook, celebrates his birthday on September 1. With just a couple of days left for the big day, the BTS ARMY is leaving no stone unturned to turn this event into a massive celebration. While the golden maknae is fulfilling his mandatory military service, his birthday advertisements have taken over the billboards across Seoul. 


BTS Jungkook’s birthday advertisements across Seoul



In the pictures and videos that surfaced on social media, Jungkook’s birthday advertisements have been playing at the Incheon airport. Besides that cafes are also putting up celebratory decor for the BTS singer. Meanwhile, the US and UK fans have organised light shows in honour of ‘Golden’ (Jungkook’s album). Gold and green lights will shine on the Capital Wheel at National Harbour and Morrison Bridge at Portland in the US. The same will take place at Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, UK. 


BTS Jungkook to come out with his documentary 'I Am Still'

Jungkook is all set for the release of his first official documentary 'Jung Kook: I Am Still'. It follows the talented and ever-growing artist on his eight-month journey toward becoming a “global pop star” who captivated the global music scene and takes a dive into the K-pop idol’s heartfelt love for his fans, ARMY. It will be released in theatres worldwide on September 18. 

BTS Jungkook and Jimin making waves for their travel show 

Produced exclusively for Disney+Hotstar, the travel series ‘Are You Sure?!’ promises an intimate look at the Jimin and Jungkook’s travels across three diverse locations. Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, the series spans New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes. The eight-part series will air new episodes every Thursday, culminating on September 19. For BTS, renowned for their global influence and musical prowess, 'Are You Sure?!' represents a new chapter in their journey to connect with fans worldwide.

BTS Jungkook on his military service 

Jungkook commenced his compulsory military service in December 2023. In a statement, he wrote on Weverse, "I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I share this news, I feel heavy on one hand, and on the other hand, I'm reminded of precious memories with ARMY, so my heart warms up. Every moment I've spent with you has been the brightest time of my life."

