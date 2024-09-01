While BTS' Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, the ARMY is already in motion to celebrate the K-pop idol's birthday in a meaningful way

South Korean boy band BTS’ youngest member Jungkook celebrates his birthday on September 1. Fondly known as ‘golden maknae’, the K-pop idol turns 27. He has been the beloved of his band members Jin, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Suga. While he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, the BTS ARMY is already in motion to celebrate Jungkook’s birthday in a meaningful way.

BTS ARMY in the Phillippines celebrates BTS’ Jungkook’s birthday

The BTS ARMY in the Phillippines conducted a blood donation camp on Jungkook’s birthday. According to several posts on X, formerly Twitter, the fans organized a ‘Bloodletting Drive’ in collaboration with the Philippine Red Cross, where they collected donations of 140+ bags of blood.

To celebrate Jungkook’s birthday, Philippine ARMYs “BFM Jungkookies” held ‘Bloodletting Drive’ campaign for 2nd year at Philippine Red Cross Headquarters and collected 160+ bags of blood.pic.twitter.com/u7A4Fl8XXR — Jungkook SNS  (@Jungkook_SNS) August 27, 2023

BTS' Jungkook’s birthday celebrations across the world

Jungkook’s birthday advertisements have been playing at the Incheon airport. Besides that cafes are also putting up celebratory decor for the BTS singer. Meanwhile, the US and UK fans have organised light shows in honour of ‘Golden’ (Jungkook’s album). Gold and green lights will shine on the Capital Wheel at National Harbour and Morrison Bridge at Portland in the US. The same will take place at Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, UK.

BTS' Jungkook to come out with his documentary 'I Am Still'

Jungkook is all set for the release of his first official documentary 'Jung Kook: I Am Still'. It follows the talented and ever-growing artist on his eight-month journey toward becoming a “global pop star” who captivated the global music scene and takes a dive into the K-pop idol’s heartfelt love for his fans, ARMY. It will be released in theatres worldwide on September 18.

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin making waves for their travel show

Produced exclusively for Disney+Hotstar, the travel series ‘Are You Sure?!’ promises an intimate look at the Jimin and Jungkook’s travels across three diverse locations. Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, the series spans New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes. The eight-part series will air new episodes every Thursday, culminating on September 19.

BTS' Jungkook on his military service

Jungkook commenced his compulsory military service in December 2023. In a statement, he wrote on Weverse, "I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I share this news, I feel heavy on one hand, and on the other hand, I'm reminded of precious memories with ARMY, so my heart warms up. Every moment I've spent with you has been the brightest time of my life."