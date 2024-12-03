Breaking News
BTS: Jungkook flaunts his ripped physique as he changes on camera in I Am Still extended cut

Updated on: 03 December,2024 04:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Top

BTS member Jungkook changes his clothes on camera after indicating that he’s feeling a bit hot. As the maknae puts his ripped physique on display, the ARMY couldn’t help but react to it

BTS' Jungkook goes shirtless on camera

South Korean boy band BTS member Jungkook’s documentary I Am Still Original, which is the extended cut of what was released in theatres dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on December 3. As fans binged onto the film that follows Jungkook through eight months of creating his solo album Golden, many were stunned to watch him change on camera on a sick day, eat shirtless, and leave his hairdresser in tears while getting his head shaved for the military. 


BTS’ Jungkook changes clothes on camera


One of the clips from I Am Still Original that is making waves on social media shows Jungkook on a sick day. He changes his clothes on camera after indicating that he’s feeling a bit hot. As the maknae puts his ripped physique on display, the ARMY couldn’t help but react to it. 


 
 
 
 
 
One user wrote, “I just opened Instagram, lord have mercy.”

“Please this scene popped up on the screen and I was watching this documentary with my mom I panicked for real!!” added another.

Another user commented, “He is just checking out survival instincts I guess. But you know what, I’m already dead Sir.”

Another bit shows Jungkook gorging on a burger shirtless. 

 
 
 
 
 
BTS’ Jungkook’s hairdresser cries while shaving his head for military 

The documentary also touches upon Jungkook gearing up to enlist in the military which required him to shave his head. The BTS member, who has always been known for his impeccable style sense left his hairdresser in tears in the process of getting his hair trimmed. Jungkook is seen consoling him. 

 
 
 
 
 
Jungkook enlisted in the military in November 2023. He had earlier shared a statement which read, "Thank you so much for supporting my dream and walking with me silently. I'm careful to tell you to wait for me while I'm in the military a year and a half is a long time, so I can't say anything selfish. I promise that I'll be back on stage with a more mature side than I always am. I will miss you deeply in my heart as I wait for the day when we can meet again and share new stories. Please don't get sick, and stay healthy. I love you."

I Am Still offers an intimate look at Jungkook's eight-month journey, featuring exclusive interviews, never-before-seen moments behind the curtain, and mind-blowing concert performances that highlight his relentless dedication and personal growth. A look into the life of the chart-topping heartthrob who has established an identity outside of BTS and captured the attention of music lovers worldwide. 

