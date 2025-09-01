BTS Jungkook recently went live on his birthday, ringing in his 28th birthday with his fans. During his birthday stream, the BTS member addressed the controversy about a fan intruding on his house

September 1 marks BTS Jungkook's birthday. On the occasion, the K-pop idol came live on Weverse to ring in his birthday with his fans. Amid his birthday celebrations, the idol, whose real name is Jeon Jungkook, also addressed the recent stalker arrest. For the unversed, a fan was recently arrested for trying to break into his house. Notably, this was apparently the second such incident in recent times. BTS ' Jungkook appeared visibly upset during his livestream as he warned his stalkers to stay away from his home if they didn't want to end up in jail.

BTS Jungkook reacts to stalker incident

Addressing the incident, Jungkook said, "Don't on't come really Don't come. Understand? If you stepped into the parking lot, you're locked in; you can't get out. You can't leave unless I open it for you. There's CCTV and I'm watching everything. If you don't want to go at the police station, don't come in. Got it?"

Fans noticed the distress in his voice and tears in his eyes when he opened up. Many fans flooded the comments section saying, "So sad and infuriating that JK needs to say this! Please respect his privacy!!!." Another fan wrote, "It's so sad that he can't even feel safe in his house."

BTS' Jungkook's stalker incident

On August 31, Korean media reported that a woman allegedly broke into a maknae's residence, after which the stalker was reportedly arrested by the police.

The Yongsan Police Station in Seoul arrested a lady in her 40s, referred to as "A," on allegations of home invasion. She is suspected of breaking into the parking lot of BTS' Jungkook's residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on August 30 at 11:20 PM. She reportedly followed a vehicle into the parking lot, where a security guard monitoring CCTV footage caught her and reported her to the police.

At the time of her arrest, she told the police that she went in since it was her friend's residence. Prior to this, in June this year, an unidentified Chinese woman in her 30s had attempted to break into Jungkook's residence on the day of his military discharge.