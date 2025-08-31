Breaking News
BTS: Jungkook's residence intruded by a 40 year old woman; gets arrested

BTS: Jungkook's residence intruded by a 40 year old woman; gets arrested

Updated on: 31 August,2025 03:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
, mid-day online correspondent

A woman in her 40s was arrested for allegedly trying to sneak into BTS star Jungkook’s Seoul residence, just a day after he gave fans a live house tour. This marks the second intrusion attempt at singer's residence

BTS Jungkook

BTS Jungkook's house gets intruded for the second time. A woman in her 40s was arrested Saturday night after allegedly attempting to sneak into BTS star Jungkook’s Seoul residence, sparking concerns over the K-pop idol’s safety. The suspect reportedly followed a vehicle into the building’s underground parking and was caught by a security guard, who later called the police. This incident happened a day after the singer gave a house tour during a live stream.

Woman arrested for trespassing Jungkook’s residence



As per a report in MBN, the incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. when Ms. A allegedly followed a vehicle entering the parking lot of Jungkook’s residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. A vigilant security guard, while monitoring CCTV footage, noticed the suspicious entry and promptly reported it to the police. Upon questioning, Ms. A reportedly gave incoherent statements, claiming, “I went in because it was a friend’s house.” Authorities are continuing to investigate her motives and the circumstances surrounding the incident.


This comes a day after Jungkook surprised his fans by giving an impromptu house tour during a live session. On Friday, Jungkook conducted a surprise Weverse live, offering a rare look inside his home. Surprisingly, his friend V (Kim Taehyung) also appeared in the live session, leaving fans in splits with their jokes.

When a Chinese woman intruded Jungkook’s residence

Earlier this year, a Chinese woman in her 30s was caught attempting to enter Jungkook’s home by trying to guess his apartment’s lock code. She reportedly traveled to Seoul solely to see him after he completed his military service. She was later taken to the police station but released without detention on June 27.

It is known that Jungkook is currently working on BTS’ full group album, set for release next year in spring, estimated to be around March to May 2026. The statement was made during a surprise 30-minute broadcast on Weverse that brought all seven members - Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, and RM - together for the first time since September 2022. For those unaware, all members of BTS have completed their necessary military service

