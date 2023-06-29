BTS: Jungkook to release new digital single ‘Seven’; shows off new lip piercing and works out on Weverse live

Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook is here to blow us away this summer! Bighit Music released a statement a couple of hours ago announcing the release of Jungkook’s digital single, ‘Seven’

Jeon Jungkook on Weverse Live, Pic/Weverse

Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook is here to blow us away this summer! Bighit Music released a statement a couple of hours ago announcing the release of Jungkook’s digital single, ‘Seven.’

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are pleased to inform you about the release of “Seven,” the solo digital single by BTS member Jung Kook.”

The statement said that the new release will refresh and energize ARMYs, taking away their blues and elevating their summer fun to a whole other level. ““Seven” is an invigorating “summer song” that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm. We hope that “Seven” will bring your summer fun to the next level.”

BTS’ global popularity was accentuated even further when they released three English singles, Dynamite, Butter and Permission to Dance in the pandemic. All three tracks were publicized to be summer songs and captured the hearts of both ARMYs and other global audiences.

Since 2022, BTS have been on hiatus as a group to pursue personal music projects. Fans have long since been anticipating Jungkook’s debut solo album, nicknamed JJK1. After his previous heavenly singles like Stay Alive, Still With You, My You and Dreamers, ‘Seven’, which seems to pay homage to BTS’ journey – is sure to not disappoint. With Jungkook’s versatile style, sincere song-writing and compositional abilities and spectacular vocal range, one can only wonder how good the entire album will be!

The song will release at 1 P.M. KST on July 14th.

“As Jung Kook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come,” the statement concluded.

JK wasted no time to start a livestream to personally talk about his upcoming activities with fans. Jungkook sported a simple white t-shirt and a beanie on his live. He said, “The new single will be out on the 14th! I know you guys have waited a long time – the song is great and I’m so excited! I wanted to let you know that I am working on the album too.”

Jungkook can live up to his name of being the youngest by being adorably innocent at times. Talking more about the single, he said, “Since I’m also working on my album, don’t feel disappointed that this is only a single, ARMYs. Well at least, I can spoil stuff about the music video, right? HYBE, will you be able to tolerate it?”

The artist is known for having several tattoos and piercings, which is quite unconventional in the K-Pop industry. He showed off his new lip piercing in the live as well, which made fans go gaga.

BTS are also known to be in the loop of ARMY’s thirst tweets. Jungkook indulged fans by working out live – everything from squats to lifting dumbbells to practising boxing – all at 1 AM at night!

See how fans reacted to the drop of the digital single, and Jungkook surprising us with a new piercing and a sexy workout –

