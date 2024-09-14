BTS' youngest member seemed to show his support for the girl group through an Instagram post on his dog's account, Bam. He captioned the post, "Artists are not guilty"

BTS Jungkook and Bam!

Listen to this article BTS Jungkook uses pet dog Bam's Instagram handle to say THIS in support of NewJeans x 00:00

In a surprising turn during the HYBE and Min Hee Jin controversy, BTS' Jungkook shocked K-pop fans by offering support to the members of NewJeans. The Golden Maknae made sure his stand on the matter was heard loud and clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

BTS Jungkook shows support for girl group NewJeans

On September 14, BTS' youngest member seemed to show his support for the girl group through an Instagram post on his dog's account, Bam. He captioned the post, "Artists are not guilty," along with a new picture of Bam. His words sparked a huge reaction online, especially with the extra details in the post. Jungkook’s caption also included five heart emojis and a flexed arm emoji.

BTS Jungkook stands up for girl group NewJeans:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bam's dad (@bowwow_bam)

The colourful heart emojis arranged in a specific order are often used by NewJeans members to represent themselves. Fans quickly interpreted this as Jungkook showing support for the young artists who are part of ADOR, the same umbrella as HYBE, which started as BIGHIT Entertainment and is home to BTS.

BTS Jungkook cuts his own hair on Are You Sure?!

Meanwhile, BTS member Jungkook cut his bangs too short on the latest episode of his travel show with Jimin, titled Are You Sure?! In a clip from the latest episode shared by a BTS fanpage, the lead singer of BTS is seen cutting his own hair in the bathroom, and regretting it when he makes the length much shorter than he intended it to be. Travel partner Jimin comments that Jungkook looks like a trainee again due to the short haircut.

In the video, the Standing Next To You singer is seen entering the bathroom in a sand coloured hoodie. He takes it off to reveal a black Calvin Klein T-Shirt underneath - JK is the brand ambassador of their latest line. With the camera placed strategically to give fans a good view of his activities, Jungkook proceeds to chop off his hair that has been bothering him for a while.

The 27-year-old singer makes bold cuts initially, and then realises it is too short for his liking. "That's not good," he mutters. However, he continues with the cutting, eventually attaining a bowl-cut look.

As he steps out of the bathroom, Jimin exclaims, "Why do you look so familiar? You look like the Jungkook from trainee days." Jungkook tells him he ended up giving himself a bowl cut. "Cute," Jimin comments.