BTS' Jungkook is always thinking about the ARMY: 'I picture myself with you guys in one frame'

Updated on: 16 February,2025 02:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

BTS' Jungkook shared that he’s been reflecting a lot lately and can’t fathom that in only a couple of months, he will be discharged and reunited with his bandmates

BTS' Jungkook Pic/Facebook

South Korean boy band BTS member Jungkook took to Weverse and penned a heartfelt post for his loyal fans - the ARMY. The K-pop idol, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service shared that he’s been reflecting a lot lately and can’t fathom that in only a couple of months, he will be discharged and reunited with his bandmates. 


BTS Jungkook’s post for ARMY on Weverse


Jungkook wrote, “ARMY, you're in good health, right? The weather these days feels like it’s gotten better but then it gets colder, and it really feels like it’s following my own emotions. The weather today is particularly gloomy. It's still a while away but I think, now that I'm at this point, I'm having a lot of days where I feel perturbed. It is an evening full of thoughts for me, in many ways. I sometimes picture myself with you guys in one frame. A smile spreads across my face in that moment, and I feel quite happy.”


He continued, “I sometimes find myself suspicious, wondering whether I'm just imagining that only half a year remains now. Of course, I then doubt that suspicion itself, and I know that we're going to make memories even better than my imagination. Of course, I have to work hard and make sure that happens heh. I never forget my feelings towards you, and I never forget that you are the ones holding the pencil that has been writing my story.”

“And so, in other words, I know very well what I'm supposed to do. And yet I feel kind of impatient and eager and even a little bit anxious, I think. Still, now that I've put some words to paper, I don't think I have to get lost in my ruminations. I just... I am so painfully always thinking about you, okay, that's all, I just wanted you to know that, that's all I'm asking for heh. Thank you for reading this. I miss you today too. I'm waiting, as always. Please take care of your health, everyone. I love you,” added Jungkook. 

BTS Jungkook’s discharge date

Jungkook enlisted in the military in November 2023. He will be discharged in June 2025. Interestingly it coincides with BTS' debut anniversary. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

