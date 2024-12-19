BTS singer Jungkook took the ARMY by storm with an unexpected live on Dec 18. Fans did not have any idea about this live stream and were overjoyed to see the K-pop idol after a year

BTS singer Jungkook during his live

Listen to this article BTS: Jungkook shows new house in record-breaking Weverse live, asks fans not to do THIS x 00:00

BTS singer Jungkook surprised his fans with an unexpected live session a year after his military service began. Jungkook known for his spontaneous and engaging lives broke his own record with over 20.2 million real-time viewers on WeVerse live on December 18. The unexpected live went on for two hours and became a mini concert for his fans.

Fun Fact: JUNGKOOK's surprise livestream smashes records, drawing over 20.2 MILLION real-time viewers in under three hours on Weverse, surpassing even the viewership of the last Grammy Awards ceremony (16.9m)! pic.twitter.com/SznmJlJjWB — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) December 18, 2024

🐰 "i won't sing BTS songs because we have to sing it together"



OMG BRING MY FAMILY BACK TOGETHER🥺🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/bH2c0DLvEp — Carolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ (@mhereonlyforbts) December 18, 2024

Jungkook's live takes the BTS ARMY by storm

As fans are well aware, JK's lives are never complete without a karaoke session and the singer sang Big Bang's songs, BLACKPINK Rose-Bruno Mars' APT., Bruno Mars-Lady Gaga's Die With A Smile, and the OST Love You With All My Heart By Crush from hit Kdrama Queen of Tears, Winter Head and more. Fans also requested the 27-year-old K-pop idol to sing BTS songs but the singer replied that he will sing those songs with other members soon.

jungkook singing APT pic.twitter.com/79QIlQquLn — random jk things (@randomjungkook) December 18, 2024

Jungkook sings Die With a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. pic.twitter.com/Ppszux96EC — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) December 18, 2024

During the live, Jungkook also interacted with fans enthusiastically sharing anecdotes from his life. The first thing he asked was if his fans were keeping well and he concluded the live with the words, "I miss you." He also reassured fans that Jimin, who is doing service with him is also doing well.

The singer also gave a tour of his new house, requested his fans respect his privacy, and asked his sasaeng (obsessive) fans not to visit his house. He also asked fans not to send presents and letters to his address. If they want to send letters, they should send them to the company's address. He also addressed the trolls targeted toward his pet dog, Bam, with love.

Black furniture, black floors, drinks, stereo equipment, and a rainbow hello kitty. This is the epitome of Jungkook 😂 pic.twitter.com/vgBTGsnsq0 — Cate⁷⁼¹ (@pkuptrucks) December 18, 2024

Jungkook's military service and details about BTS

Jungkook also launched a YouTube channel recently and this news left his fans brimming with excitement. For the singer's fans, this unexpected live session proved to be a blessing as his cheerful personality and melodious voice brought happiness to fans who had eagerly been waiting for an update about the singer. His dedication to connecting with ARMY over a break tells a lot about his unparalleled love for his fans.

Jungkook is the youngest member of the popular boy band and currently, he is fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea along with other band members- RM, Jimin, Suga, and Taehyung. This live was possible because the golden maknae of BTS is currently on a break from his military service. For those unversed, South Korea has a mandatory military service in its conscription for men between the ages of 18 to 35. He will sign off from his military duties by June 2025.