Jungkook, the youngest member of the BTS group, claimed the title of Top K-pop Album with his debut solo album, GOLDEN. He also took home the award for Top Global K-pop Song with its title track, Standing Next to You

Jungkook and Taylor Swift

BTS member Jungkook has won two awards at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, marking his second consecutive year winning at the BBMAs. BTS triumphed at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), highlighting their global dominance. With Jungkook bagging two awards, ARMY is going crazy and buzzing with excitement.

Jungkook wins two awards at 2024 Billboard Music Awards

Jungkook, the youngest member of the BTS group, claimed the title of Top K-pop Album with his debut solo album, GOLDEN. He also took home the award for Top Global K-pop Song with its title track, Standing Next to You. Jungkook is currently completing his military service, which will finish in 2025 before he reunites with his fellow BTS members. However, this was not the only exciting news for the BTS group. Another equally thrilling update for the ARMY is that Kim Taehyung, also known as V, just topped the Billboard Holiday Digital Song Sales chart with his single Winter Ahead.

With Jungkook bringing home two awards, he was not the only K-pop artist to earn acclaim at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. Other K-pop acts also made their marks at the awards. Boy group Stray Kids took home the Top Global K-pop Artist award, while Seventeen won the Top K-pop Touring Artist award.

Taylor Swift dominates the chart

All of this said and done, no one could beat the global superstar Taylor Swift, who dominated this year's BBMAs. The global icon took home about 10 awards, including the prestigious Top Artist award. With these wins, Swift has now accumulated 49 BBMAs trophies, becoming the most awarded artist in the history of the ceremony.

BTS’ youngest member Jungkook, who took the K-pop world by storm last year with his album GOLDEN, received a total of six nominations, including Top Global K-pop Artist and two nominations for the Top Global K-pop Song category for his tracks Standing Next to You and 3D. Fellow BTS member Jimin, too, got a nomination in this category for the track Who.

The Billboard Music Awards 2024 aired on December 12, with Michelle Buteau hosting the ceremony.