South Korean boy band BTS member Kim Taehung aka V is featured in IU's song “Love Wins All”, in which they play the role of a couple Jihye and Taejun

BTS' J-hope and Kim Taehyung aka V with IU Pic/X

Listen to this article BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V reunites with J-hope as they attend IU's concert in Seoul - watch video x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS members Kim Taehyung aka V and J-hope, who are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, took some time off from their soldier duties and attended K-pop idol IU’s concert in Seoul. For those unversed, V is featured in her song “Love Wins All”, in which they play the role of a couple Jihye and Taejun.

ADVERTISEMENT

BTS’ V and J-hope attend IU’s concert

V and J-hope enjoyed IU’s performance from the stands in the pictures and videos that surfaced on social media. V also did his military salute pose in a viral video. He also clicked pictures with IU after the concert. It was a full house concert and despite their military service, the BTS stars showed up for their dear friend, winning the hearts of the ARMY. For the occasion, V wore a blue hoodie paired with a white shirt and trousers, while J-Hope wore a black T-shirt, blazer, and jeans. They looked dapper as always. Check out the visuals below.

TAEHYUNG AND HOBI AT IU’s CONCERT!!! 😭😭😭🫶 pic.twitter.com/utAzKLblUK — moni⁷ 𖠌 (@sevenrchive) September 22, 2024

BTS’ V and J-hope’s military update

J-hope is days away from getting discharged. He enlisted as an active-duty soldier in April 2023 and is currently working as an instructor at the training battalion in Gangwon Province. He recently penned a note on Weverse talking about how he feels with days left for his service to end.

He wrote, “All that time flew by, but I'm already reminiscing about it, I guess I grew pretty fond of everything here. I've been packing, giving away some of the gear I came to cherish, and my locker's starting to look a bit empty."

V was assigned to the ‘Ssangyong Unit’ of the 2nd Corps. He was reported to be serving under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps. V's discharge date is set for June 10, 2025.

For those unversed, the decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.