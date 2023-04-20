ASTRO's Moon Bin passed away at the age of 25. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station reported that on April 19 at approximately 8:10 p.m. KST, Moon Bin was found dead in his residence in the Gangnam district of Seoul

Kpop star Moon Bin, member of the South Korean boyband ASTRO, passed away at 25.

Listen to this article BTS leader RM reacts to ASTRO star Moon Bin's death with a blank story on Instagram x 00:00

ASTRO's Moon Bin passed away at the age of 25. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station reported that on April 19 at approximately 8:10 p.m. KST, Moon Bin was found dead in his residence in the Gangnam district of Seoul by his manager, who immediately called the police, reported Soompi. The police stated, “It appears that Moonbin took his own life,” adding, “We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.”

ASTRO'S Cha Eun Woo was in the United States to attend the Dior show on April 24 but the on hearing the news of the sudden death, the singer hurriedly boarded a plane back to Korea on Thursday and will be arriving the same day.

Billlie's Moon Sua, who is also Moonbin's younger sister has cancelled her schedule for this week and is current guarding the mortuary. Sua took to her Instagram feed and shared a childhood picture with Moonbin. In the caption, she wrote "This is very hard to believe... Why did this happen i can't believe it... I'm in tears... Moonbin rest in peace... I will always love you"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOON SUA ë¬¸ìì (@sua.billlie)

BTS' Kim Nam-joon, professionally known as RM, shared a blank story on his Instagram possibly mourning the death of ASTRO's Moonbin.

Also read: Kpop band ASTRO member Moon Bin found dead in his home at 25, fans in shock

Actor-comedian Kwun Hyuk-soo on his personal SNS wrote, "I love you so much. I'm sorry, thank you, and I miss you. Don't get sick and take care". Kwun also took to his Instagram feed and posted a blank picture. The caption read, "#RIP"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ê¶íì (@kwunhyuksoo)

Television present Jang Sung-kyu mentioned Moonbin on 'Good Morning FM with Jang Sung-kyu', talking about how he seemed so bright when he met him recently.

Actor Kim Ho-young shared pictures of white chrysanthemum flowers on his Instagram stories along with which, he wrote, "My heart is heavy. I'm sorry I couldn't keep my promise to buy you a meal"