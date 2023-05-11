BTS member Suga, who is currently on his Agust D world tour on the back of his solo album D-Day, referred to the Grammys as a 'local thing' jokingly during an interview with a US publication, echoing Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's comment on the Oscars.

BTS member Min Yoongi called the Grammys a 'local thing' in a recent interview

Listen to this article BTS: Min Yoongi aka Suga jokes Grammys are a 'local thing' like Parasite director Bong Joon Ho x 00:00

BTS fans who have been following the K-pop group for a while, know that Min Yoongi (stage name Suga) always harboured dreams of winning a Grammy award. He started mentioning that as part of his dreams in interviews to foreign media way back in 2018. BTS as a group has been nominated at the prestigious music awards five times - they were the first South Korean act to be nominated at all. But the group is yet to win a trophy, leading to disappointments for the group each time.

In a recent interview with LA Times, amid his D-Day world tour, Suga, who also makes music under the alter ego Agust D, jokingly referred to the Grammys as 'local'. "Isn't that a local thing?" he joked during the interview, echoing South Korean director Bong Joon Ho's quip about the Oscars. Bong Joon Ho's Parasite won an Oscar in 2020. The director had described the Oscars as "very local" when asked if he thought it odd no South Korean film has ever been nominated for an Oscar before.

Yoongi also talked about his relationship with his other bandmates, like RM, J-hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook. “Are you competitive with your family members? Do you get jealous if your brother or your sister does well?” he asked with a laugh during the Zoom interview with LA Times. "We’re real brothers, period. If I do well, that’s good. If my family members do well, that’s even better."

"If you live for 13 years in one house under the same roof 24/7, you become a family," Suga added. “A lot of people think that the relationships between K-pop band members are kind of fake, but that's not true. For me, it’s more like, 'Oh, Jimin, hi! You made it to the Hot 100, I'm so proud of you!'"

Suga is currently enjoying a strong second week on the U.S. charts with his new album D-DAY. Last week, Suga topped seven Billboard charts as D-DAY debuted at No. 2 on the Top 200 Albums chart, tying his bandmate Jimin's record for the highest-ranking Korean solo album on the Billboard 200. The album's debut also made Suga the first K-pop soloist in Billboard 200 history with two top 20 albums, as his 2020 mixtape 'D-2' previously peaked at No. 11 on the chart.

Also read: BTS leader RM hints at military enlistment as he pens long heartfelt note for ARMY