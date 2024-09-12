South Korean boy band BTS' leader RM took to Weverse and penned a comprehensive letter sharing an update on his thoughts as well as his military service

BTS' RM Pic/Facebook

BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM quotes Buddha as he pens note for ARMY on his 30th birthday

South Korean boy band BTS’ leader Kim Namjoon, professionally known as RM, celebrated his 30th birthday on September 12. The K-pop idol, who enlisted in the military last year shared a heartfelt note for the ARMY. RM took to Weverse and penned a comprehensive letter sharing an update on his thoughts as well as his military service.

[🌟 WEVERSE]#RM wrote a letter on Weverse..!



🐨 안녕

사랑하고 사랑하는 여러분!

저 서른이네요. (벌써..)

스스로조차도 종종 하잘것없다 느꼈던 이 날에

진심을 꾹꾹 눌러담은 축하를 보내주셔서

너무나 고마워요.

덕분에 잘 버티고 있다는 거.

알고 계시죠?

불가에 이런 말이 있습니다.

'너는… pic.twitter.com/fZDCjRctQc — BTS Updates, News & Charts ⁷ (@_BTSMoments_) September 12, 2024

BTS’ RM pens a heartfelt note for ARMY

RM wrote, “Hi. I love you, everyone! I'm 30. (Already...) Even for myself, it's often nothing to do. On this day I felt sent me a heartfelt congratulatory message Thank you so much. Thanks to you, I'm holding up well. You know that, right? There is a saying in the Buddha. 'You only live on your own as a beacon.' When you're at a loss in Hwacheon. When I get angry for no reason, I think of this word. There are a lot of things I want to say at this moment. Today, I'm thinking of replacing it with a few pictures I post on Instagram. Like the RPWP (or the documentary-) There must be a time and a place to talk in a more beautiful and wonderful way. It's not here right now.”

RM took to Instagram and shared a picture with his squad, holding the placard that read, saeng-il chukha, which means "Happy Birthday" in Korean.

In another post, RM shared more pictures that show him with a baby, some snaps from a photo booth, with the text “Happy RM Day”, a still from his new song ‘Neva Play’, and more. He wrote in the caption, “Thirty-Ping!”.

BTS’ RM shares military update

RM joined the military in December 2023 with Kim Taehyung aka V. He added, “My military life is now halfway through. Every time I walked 3km at Nonsan Training Center. It was the halfway point where I was out of breath. It's gratuitous. Snow falls and the sun changes. After the weather gets warm and cherry blossoms bloom. I'll come back bravely next time. Good day, good words, and good heart. Please stay healthy. I love you.”

BTS’ RM to launch feature-length documentary film

‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’, directed by Lee Seok-joon, will have its debut at October’s Busan International Film Festival. According to Variety, the film “tells the story of the production of (RM’s) second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, which was released in May.”