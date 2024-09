South Korean boy band BTS' leader RM took to Weverse and penned a comprehensive letter sharing an update on his thoughts as well as his military service

BTS' RM Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM quotes Buddha as he pens note for ARMY on his 30th birthday x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTSโ€™ leader Kim Namjoon, professionally known as RM, celebrated his 30th birthday on September 12. The K-pop idol, who enlisted in the military last year shared a heartfelt note for the ARMY. RM took to Weverse and penned a comprehensive letter sharing an update on his thoughts as well as his military service.

ADVERTISEMENT

BTSโ€™ RM pens a heartfelt note for ARMYย

RM wrote, โ€œHi. I love you, everyone! I'm 30. (Already...) Even for myself, it's often nothing to do. On this day I felt sent me a heartfelt congratulatory message Thank you so much. Thanks to you, I'm holding up well. You know that, right? There is a saying in the Buddha. 'You only live on your own as a beacon.' When you're at a loss in Hwacheon. When I get angry for no reason, I think of this word. There are a lot of things I want to say at this moment. Today, I'm thinking of replacing it with a few pictures I post on Instagram. Like the RPWP (or the documentary-) There must be a time and a place to talk in a more beautiful and wonderful way. It's not here right now.โ€

RM took to Instagram and shared a picture with his squad, holding the placard that read, saeng-il chukha, which means "Happy Birthday" in Korean.

In another post, RM shared more pictures that show him with a baby, some snaps from a photo booth, with the text โ€œHappy RM Dayโ€, a still from his new song โ€˜Neva Playโ€™, and more. He wrote in the caption, โ€œThirty-Ping!โ€.

BTSโ€™ RM shares military updateย

RM joined the military in December 2023 with Kim Taehyung aka V. He added, โ€œMy military life is now halfway through. Every time I walked 3km at Nonsan Training Center. It was the halfway point where I was out of breath. It's gratuitous. Snow falls and the sun changes. After the weather gets warm and cherry blossoms bloom. I'll come back bravely next time. Good day, good words, and good heart. Please stay healthy. I love you.โ€

BTSโ€™ RM to launch feature-length documentary filmย

โ€˜RM: Right People, Wrong Placeโ€™, directed by Lee Seok-joon, will have its debut at Octoberโ€™s Busan International Film Festival. According to Variety, the film โ€œtells the story of the production of (RMโ€™s) second solo album, โ€˜Right Place, Wrong Personโ€™, which was released in May.โ€