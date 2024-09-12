Breaking News
Dating app scam: Women used to trap men on fake dates got only 20 per cent cut
Exclusive | Poll bonanza: BMC approves projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in Mumbai
One Mumbai Coastal Road-sea link connector to be opened today
BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads
Mumbai: Father, son booked for cheating Hajj pilgrims
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS Kim Namjoon aka RM quotes Buddha as he pens note for ARMY on his 30th birthday

BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM quotes Buddha as he pens note for ARMY on his 30th birthday

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

South Korean boy band BTS' leader RM took to Weverse and penned a comprehensive letter sharing an update on his thoughts as well as his military service

BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM quotes Buddha as he pens note for ARMY on his 30th birthday

BTS' RM Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article
BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM quotes Buddha as he pens note for ARMY on his 30th birthday
x
00:00

South Korean boy band BTS’ leader Kim Namjoon, professionally known as RM, celebrated his 30th birthday on September 12. The K-pop idol, who enlisted in the military last year shared a heartfelt note for the ARMY. RM took to Weverse and penned a comprehensive letter sharing an update on his thoughts as well as his military service.






BTS’ RM pens a heartfelt note for ARMY 

RM wrote, “Hi. I love you, everyone! I'm 30. (Already...) Even for myself, it's often nothing to do. On this day I felt sent me a heartfelt congratulatory message Thank you so much. Thanks to you, I'm holding up well. You know that, right? There is a saying in the Buddha. 'You only live on your own as a beacon.' When you're at a loss in Hwacheon. When I get angry for no reason, I think of this word. There are a lot of things I want to say at this moment. Today, I'm thinking of replacing it with a few pictures I post on Instagram. Like the RPWP (or the documentary-) There must be a time and a place to talk in a more beautiful and wonderful way. It's not here right now.”

RM took to Instagram and shared a picture with his squad, holding the placard that read, saeng-il chukha, which means "Happy Birthday" in Korean.

In another post, RM shared more pictures that show him with a baby, some snaps from a photo booth, with the text “Happy RM Day”, a still from his new song ‘Neva Play’, and more. He wrote in the caption, “Thirty-Ping!”.

BTS’ RM shares military update 

RM joined the military in December 2023 with Kim Taehyung aka V. He added, “My military life is now halfway through. Every time I walked 3km at Nonsan Training Center. It was the halfway point where I was out of breath. It's gratuitous. Snow falls and the sun changes. After the weather gets warm and cherry blossoms bloom. I'll come back bravely next time. Good day, good words, and good heart. Please stay healthy. I love you.”

BTS’ RM to launch feature-length documentary film 

‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’, directed by Lee Seok-joon, will have its debut at October’s Busan International Film Festival. According to Variety, the film “tells the story of the production of (RM’s) second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, which was released in May.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band BTS RM Kpop

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK