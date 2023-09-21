Suga takes to Instagram to bid his adieu to ARMY as he leaves for military duties
Source/Instagram
In a heartfelt message to his devoted fans, Suga, the beloved member of global Kpop sensation BTS, has announced his departure for military enlistment. This revelation came as a touching surprise to the ARMY, delivered by none other than the artist himself on Weverse. Suga, known by his birth name Min Yoon-gi, took to the social media platform to express his gratitude and affection for the ARMY, BTS's dedicated fanbase. In a semi-formal yet deeply emotional tone, he shared his sentiments with the world.
"Hello, I'm Suga," he began, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. "I came to give my greetings! I've come all the way here because of army.
and now it's finally time. I'll come back after earnestly finishing the service. please be careful of the chilly changing of the season to fall. let's all stay healthy and each other in 2025! army!!!! thank you always and I love you (sic.)" - Who's cutting onions?
ADVERTISEMENT
Devastated ARMYs took to X to share their sadness:
MIN YOONGI IS WORTH THE WAIT ♡pic.twitter.com/g1Xz2qrFof— ꪜ (@fayepjm) September 21, 2023
Be safe, happy, and well my dear. ð— Tinaâ· (@MinYoongiSwagg7) September 21, 2023
See you in 2025
pic.twitter.com/5YuwN7ygnb
“Future's gonna be okay.” — Min Yoongi â¡pic.twitter.com/wNev7i3Pkk— Pril ð¸ (@laviedenoona) September 21, 2023
“i came to say bye” MIN YOONGI YOU ARE NOT GOING ANYWHERE IM TAKING YOU BACK pic.twitter.com/abOs4tysXZ— yelyâ· Êá´Êá´(êª)á´Ê (@bichwi) September 21, 2023
our brightest star min yoongi, let's meet again in 2025. always be safe and healthy. we love you so much and will always be here waiting for you â¡#To2025_WithSUGA#UntilSpringComesBack— Ù (@mygalias) September 21, 2023
YOONGI IS WORTH THE WAIT
THE KING WILL RETURN#ì°ë¦¬ì¸ì¬íì_byeìëhello pic.twitter.com/OLkBrML4fa
3/7 ð— â®âË ð¼ðððð®ð ðð©ðð£ð£ðð§ â®âË (@VenomousLassie) September 21, 2023
2 years apart is nothing compared the lifetime we’ll have together
WE LOVE YOU YOONGI ð¤ Min Yoongi
YOONGI IS WORTH THE WAIT
THE KING WILL RETURN#ì°ë¦¬ì¸ì¬íì_byeìëhello #Abhiya #To2025_WithSUGA#UntilSpringComesBack #SUGA #minyoongi pic.twitter.com/11Epb0Sks2
We will wait for you, Min Yoongi. See you in 2025 â¤ï¸ð©¹— ðsuki || Êá´Êá´(êª)á´Êâð§¸ (@JungkookTsuki7) September 21, 2023
YOONGI IS WORTH THE WAIT
THE KING WILL RETURN#To2025_WithSUGA #UntilSpringComesBack #ì°ë¦¬_ì¸ì¬íì_byeìëhello pic.twitter.com/QZzWoxzI82
This poignant announcement also bears relevance to the recent renewal of BTS's contract with HYBE Corporation, their management company.
Suga's departure, while bittersweet, is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the BTS members, who continue to evolve and excel in their careers. As they embark on this new chapter.