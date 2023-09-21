Suga takes to Instagram to bid his adieu to ARMY as he leaves for military duties

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS: Suga takes to social media to bid his final goodbye, ARMYs say 'Yoongi is worth the wait' x 00:00

In a heartfelt message to his devoted fans, Suga, the beloved member of global Kpop sensation BTS, has announced his departure for military enlistment. This revelation came as a touching surprise to the ARMY, delivered by none other than the artist himself on Weverse. Suga, known by his birth name Min Yoon-gi, took to the social media platform to express his gratitude and affection for the ARMY, BTS's dedicated fanbase. In a semi-formal yet deeply emotional tone, he shared his sentiments with the world.

"Hello, I'm Suga," he began, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. "I came to give my greetings! I've come all the way here because of army.

and now it's finally time. I'll come back after earnestly finishing the service. please be careful of the chilly changing of the season to fall. let's all stay healthy and each other in 2025! army!!!! thank you always and I love you (sic.)" - Who's cutting onions?

ADVERTISEMENT

Devastated ARMYs took to X to share their sadness:

MIN YOONGI IS WORTH THE WAIT ♡pic.twitter.com/g1Xz2qrFof — ꪜ (@fayepjm) September 21, 2023

Be safe, happy, and well my dear. ð



See you in 2025



pic.twitter.com/5YuwN7ygnb — Tinaâ· (@MinYoongiSwagg7) September 21, 2023

“Future's gonna be okay.” — Min Yoongi â¡pic.twitter.com/wNev7i3Pkk — Pril ð¸ (@laviedenoona) September 21, 2023

“i came to say bye” MIN YOONGI YOU ARE NOT GOING ANYWHERE IM TAKING YOU BACK pic.twitter.com/abOs4tysXZ — yelyâ· Êá´Êá´(êª)á´Ê (@bichwi) September 21, 2023

our brightest star min yoongi, let's meet again in 2025. always be safe and healthy. we love you so much and will always be here waiting for you â¡#To2025_WithSUGA#UntilSpringComesBack

YOONGI IS WORTH THE WAIT

THE KING WILL RETURN#ì°ë¦¬ì¸ì¬íì_byeìëhello pic.twitter.com/OLkBrML4fa — Ù (@mygalias) September 21, 2023

3/7 ð

2 years apart is nothing compared the lifetime we’ll have together

WE LOVE YOU YOONGI ð¤ Min Yoongi



YOONGI IS WORTH THE WAIT

THE KING WILL RETURN#ì°ë¦¬ì¸ì¬íì_byeìëhello #Abhiya #To2025_WithSUGA#UntilSpringComesBack #SUGA #minyoongi pic.twitter.com/11Epb0Sks2 — â®âË ð¼ðððð®ð ðð©ðð£ð£ðð§ â®âË (@VenomousLassie) September 21, 2023

We will wait for you, Min Yoongi. See you in 2025 â¤ï¸‍ð©¹



YOONGI IS WORTH THE WAIT

THE KING WILL RETURN#To2025_WithSUGA #UntilSpringComesBack #ì°ë¦¬_ì¸ì¬íì_byeìëhello pic.twitter.com/QZzWoxzI82 — ðsuki || Êá´Êá´(êª)á´Êâ­ð§¸ (@JungkookTsuki7) September 21, 2023

This poignant announcement also bears relevance to the recent renewal of BTS's contract with HYBE Corporation, their management company.

Suga's departure, while bittersweet, is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the BTS members, who continue to evolve and excel in their careers. As they embark on this new chapter.