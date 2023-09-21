Breaking News
BTS: Suga takes to social media to bid his final goodbye, ARMYs say 'Yoongi is worth the wait'

Updated on: 21 September,2023 09:36 PM IST  |  South Korea
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Suga takes to Instagram to bid his adieu to ARMY as he leaves for military duties

In a heartfelt message to his devoted fans, Suga, the beloved member of global Kpop sensation BTS, has announced his departure for military enlistment. This revelation came as a touching surprise to the ARMY, delivered by none other than the artist himself on Weverse. Suga, known by his birth name Min Yoon-gi, took to the social media platform to express his gratitude and affection for the ARMY, BTS's dedicated fanbase. In a semi-formal yet deeply emotional tone, he shared his sentiments with the world.


"Hello, I'm Suga," he began, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. "I came to give my greetings! I've come all the way here because of army.
and now it's finally time. I'll come back after earnestly finishing the service. please be careful of the chilly changing of the season to fall. let's all stay healthy and each other in 2025! army!!!! thank you always and I love you (sic.)" - Who's cutting onions?


Devastated ARMYs took to X to share their sadness:


This poignant announcement also bears relevance to the recent renewal of BTS's contract with HYBE Corporation, their management company. 

Suga's departure, while bittersweet, is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the BTS members, who continue to evolve and excel in their careers. As they embark on this new chapter.

