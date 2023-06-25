Min Yoongi aka Suga announced three more encore shows in August at KSPO Dome on his last day of tour. Maknae line Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook also attended the concert and had an adorable interaction with their hung post his annoucement

Suga at his LA concert (L) and Jungkook and Taehyung, Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS: Suga announces encore concerts in August, Jungkook and V cheer the loudest x 00:00

BTS’ Min Yoongi aka Suga ended his first solo world tour with the last two shows in Seoul, South Korea. The lead rapper and songwriter, who uses the moniker ‘Agust D’ for his solo stage persona released D-Day earlier this year and was on tour performing the Agust D trilogy, also including his previous mixtapes and albums, Agust D and D-2. After touring multiple locations in the US, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia and Singapore, the artist returned to home ground to end on a bang.

But gauging from the clips released by fans attending the concert, this was not the end of Suga’s tour after all. In a fan video, after Suga announced that this would officially be the last song he performed on tour, ARMYs attempted to persuade him to stay on stage for longer. Yoongi can be seen playfully messing with the audience, pretending not to hear their ‘andwaes’ (nos).

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, he gave in and said that he had something in store for ARMYs. The artist then unveiled a banner that announced encore Agust D concerts on August 4th, 5th and 6th at KSPO Dome in Seoul. The banner, almost seemed to be designed by an ARMY – with a cute emoticon, a purple heart, funky fonts and a very memeable face of Yoongi from a ‘Run BTS’ (BTS’ own variety show) episode – it seems like the artist still has one final bow. ARMYs erupted into cheers with the venue being a sea of colourful ARMY bombs.

With his adorable gummy smile, Suga said, “There is no turning back now. I will see you all at KSPO Dome, that will really be the final day!” Okay, if you say so, Yoongi.

With the group celebrating their 10th anniversary earlier this month and with Suga’s final shows being held in Seoul, ARMYs had feverishly hoped to see a mini-reunion at the artist’s concert. While PSY, whom Suga collaborated with for the hit song, ‘That That,’ made a surprise appearance on Day 1, ARMYs’ wishes were partially fulfilled with maknae line Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook supporting their hyung on Day 2.

Suga ensured he gave a special shout out to the maknae line in between his concert saying, "My brothers are here today." After the surprise announcement, Jungkook and Taehyung’s voice echoed through the venue mischievously calling out to Yoongi and praising him for putting on a fiery performance. V cheered for the rapper to have a spectacular show at KSPO Dome as well. Master predictor Suga was right where he said he hopes Jungkook will keep annoying him even when he is 60 years old in a recent episode of his talk show ‘Suchitwa,’ which also featured Jin.

ARMY is not the only one who misses seeing BTS together on-stage. As part of his ending comments, Suga told the audience that he hopes “next time (he's) on stage, (they) will be seven together again.”