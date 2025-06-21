The BTS members have finally reunited after two years. To mark the occasion, Min Yoongi, aka Suga, took to Weverse and penned a heartfelt note for the ARMY

BTS Suga pens emotional apology to ARMY after social work discharge

South Korean boy band BTS member Suga marked his social work discharge on Friday. Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, was the last member to complete his service and join the six others who were discharged from the military last week. The BTS members have finally reunited after two years. To mark the occasion, Suga took to Weverse and penned a heartfelt note for the ARMY.

BTS Suga apologises to ARMY over DUI controversy

Suga wrote on Weverse, “ Hello, everyone. Nice to meet you. It's a SUGA. It's been about two years. How have you all been? It's been a long time since I was called off today. It's a day I've been waiting for, and it's been a long time, so I had a lot of thoughts on how to say hello. First of all, I wanted to say thank you to the fans who have been waiting for us. I really missed you. I think I had two years to think about myself. In particular, I wanted to take a step away from what I had been doing for a long time. In the meantime, I have not been able to look back on myself because I have been running forward, but this time has been an opportunity to look back on myself.”

With a subtle mention of his 2024 DUI case, Yoongi added, “Dear ARMY, thank you for your patience and thank you very much. And I'm sorry for making you disappointed and worried about what happened last year. Above all, it was so upsetting that it hurt the fans' hearts. I felt sorry for the members who must have felt heavy in their seats because of me. In the future, we will try our best to repay the love you have given us. I love you. Everyone, I'll keep you posted from time to time.”

BTS’ Suga fined Rs 9.5 lakh in e-scooter drunk driving case

In 2024, Suga was fined 15 million Korean won (Rs 9.5 lakh) by a court for drunk driving while on an electric scooter. He is currently completing his mandatory military service in South Korea. The K-pop superstar was investigated for drunk driving an e-scooter on August 6 in central Seoul. His blood alcohol level was 0.227 percent at the time, three times higher than the 0.08 percent for getting one's driver's license revoked. The songwriter and rapper made an apology for the incident, calling it "careless and wrong behaviour.”