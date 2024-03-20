Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > BTS Sugas D Day The Movie to release in India on these dates
BTS: Suga's 'D-Day The Movie' to release in India on these dates

Updated on: 20 March,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

PVR Inox Pictures took to its X account and revealed that Suga’s upcoming concert film ‘D-Day The Movie’ is set to hit the big screen on April 18th and 20th.

BTS' Suga Pic/Instagram

South Korean boy band BTS member Suga’s upcoming concert film ‘D-Day The Movie’ is set to hit the big screen in April. Talent agency BigHit Music announced that the upcoming film will hit South Korean cinema chain CGV theaters and various cinemas globally on April 10. Having said that, the film will arrive in India on April 18 and 20. 


PVR Inox Pictures took to its X account and wrote, “Get ready for an immersive cinematic experience! Suga's D-Day tour, featuring 25 concerts across 10 cities and attracting over 290,000 attendees, is coming to theatres & IMAX. Mark your calendars for April 18 and 20!”



Suga's 'D-Day' tour visited 10 cities around the world from April to June 2023, drawing a total of 290,000 fans. Following the tour, he held a three-day encore concert in Seoul, connecting with an additional 38,000 fans. The film seizes the electrifying atmosphere of the concert, as per the agency.

Last week, Suga released the long-awaited trailer for the film. Along with showing the complete performances and backstage moments, the concert movie will also feature other BTS members like RM, Jungkook, and Jimin, who made surprise appearances during his concerts. The trailer has already given fans a sneak peek of this, but there's also a special shoutout to the BTS fanbase, known as ARMY. 

The trailer gives viewers a sneak peek of exciting scenes from Suga's "D-DAY THE FINAL" encore concert. “When I go onstage, I think to myself that I have to kill it,” the opening line of the trailer reads in Suga’s voice. In a special message to the fans, he stated, "Concerts and singers are inseparable." “I’m someone who thinks a concert is what completes your career as a singer. I’m someone who loves performing.” 

As a section of BTS members continue to fulfill their military services, Suga is currently engaged in social services due to a shoulder injury. He began his military service on September 22, 2023, following his tour in North America. He is set to be discharged on June 21, 2025.

In 2022, BTS announced that they would be taking a sabbatical to focus on their professions individually while underlining that this would not be a permanent arrangement. They've certainly delivered on their promise, as the band continues to push group content. 

