Suga Birthday Special Best lyrics penned by the BTS rapper that will blow your mind
Suga Birthday Special: Best lyrics penned by the BTS rapper that will blow your mind 

Updated on: 09 March,2024 11:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, also goes by the name Agust D. Known for producing and rapping a major chunk of the boy band BTS' songs.

Suga Pic/Suga's Instagram

K-pop superband BTS member Suga celebrates his 31st birthday on March 9. Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, also goes by the name Agust D. Known for producing and rapping a major chunk of the boy band’s songs, here’s a look at some of the best lyrics penned by him that will surely blow your mind. 


Agust D - Daechwita


We so fly, we so fly, private jets, we so fly
Mmm, uh, born a slave but now a king


Here comes my reality check, there’s nowhere higher
I only looked up and now I want to look down and put my feet on the ground

Love Yourself: Tear

This is the real you and this is the real me
Now we've seen the end and not even resentment is left
I've woken up from the sweet dream and I close my eyes
This is the real you and this is the real me

Wings: Blood Sweat & Tears 

My blood, sweat, and tears
My body, mind, and soul
I know well they're all yours
This is a spell that will punish me

Map of the Soul: Persona - Boy With Luv

From the moment I met you, ya, my life was all you, ya
You’re the star that turns ordinaries into extraordinaries, oh yeah
One after another ay, ay, everything is special ay, ay
The things you’re interested in, the way you walk or talk, and every little trivial habit of yours

Agust D - Burn It

Anytime, the choice and decision is yours to make
I hope you don’t forget that giving up decisively also counts as courage

Suga’s upcoming concert film ‘D-Day’ is set to hit the big screen in April. The film captures the tour's finale gig in Seoul. 

As a section of BTS members continues to fulfill their military services, Suga is currently engaged in social services due to a shoulder injury. He began his military service on September 22, 2023, following his tour in North America. He is set to be discharged on June 21, 2025. 

In 2022, BTS announced that they would be taking a sabbatical to focus on their professions individually while underlining that this would not be a permanent arrangement. They've certainly delivered on their promise, as the band continues to push group content. 

After announcing the hiatus, Suga was quoted by Global Economic saying, "It was hard to create music and lyrics. I have lost what I want to say, and now I really have nothing to say."

Formed in 2010, the South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan comprising Suga, RM, V, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Suga BTS Kpop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates
